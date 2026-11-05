Lakers Make Cameron Carr Roster Decision After JJ Redick’s High Praise

Cameron Carr gave the Los Angeles Lakers plenty of reasons to believe he could contribute immediately during his first NBA Summer League. Four months later, the rookie is still waiting for a meaningful opportunity.

The Lakers assigned Carr to the Coachella Valley Lakers on Thursday, ahead of their NBA G League season opener against the Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

The move comes after a frustrating start to the season for the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, who impressed coach JJ Redick during training camp but has barely seen the floor.

An oblique injury interrupted Carr’s preparation. Now healthy, the former Baylor standout will get an opportunity to rediscover the form that made him one of Los Angeles’ most intriguing summer performers.

Lakers Send Cameron Carr to G League After Limited Playing Time

Carr has appeared in just three games for the Lakers this season, averaging 1.3 minutes without scoring.

His regular-season debut came Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, when he played one minute in Los Angeles’ 131-125 victory.

The limited opportunities contrast sharply with the expectations surrounding Carr after the Lakers traded up to select him in June.

During the California Classic, Carr announced his arrival with 19 points and five 3-pointers against Golden State.

He followed that performance with 26 points and eight rebounds against Miami, helping Los Angeles secure a 93-91 overtime victory.

Carr continued producing in Las Vegas, scoring 23 points against the Clippers and displaying the athleticism and perimeter shooting that attracted the Lakers.

However, his transition to the regular season hasn’t gone according to plan.

JJ Redick Praised Cameron Carr’s Potential Before Season

Redick entered training camp optimistic about Carr’s chances of contributing.

“We see a player in Cam,” Redick told reporters in October. “We’re really excited about him.”

However, the Lakers coach acknowledged that Carr still needed to learn the details of playing at the NBA level.

Redick recalled stopping a scrimmage to correct the rookie’s positioning and decision-making.

“He picks up things quick,” Redick said, expressing confidence that opportunities would eventually come.

Before training camp, Redick also discussed the competition among Los Angeles’ wings.

“We’re going to play more guys this year,” he said. “We’re just naturally deeper.”

Redick indicated Carr could earn occasional minutes or potentially secure a rotation spot, although no decision had been made.

The Lakers’ crowded wing rotation and Carr’s subsequent injury have complicated that outlook.

Cameron Carr Gets Chance to Recapture Summer League Form

Carr missed the Lakers’ first six regular-season games because of a right oblique strain.

Redick previously explained that the team wanted Carr to complete a full practice and demonstrate he could absorb contact before returning.

The rookie eventually cleared those hurdles, but regular playing time remained elusive.

His latest G League assignment provides a different opportunity.

Carr can now play extended minutes rather than wait for brief appearances behind Los Angeles’ established guards and wings.

The Coachella Valley Lakers open their inaugural season Friday at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

For Carr, the assignment is another step in his development, not necessarily a setback.

His Summer League performances demonstrated what he could accomplish with the ball in his hands.

The challenge now is proving those skills can translate against professional competition.

Redick believes Carr has NBA potential. The G League offers the rookie a chance to show how quickly he can realize it.