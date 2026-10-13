Lakers Former Star Center Pitches NBA Comeback With Strong 4-Word Message

While the Los Angeles Lakers are left without a true backup center, former NBA star Dwight Howard is grabbing attention with his play overseas.

After being inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year, Howard returned to the court, signing a deal with European basketball club Black Fortress Tbilisi. The eight-time NBA All-Star didn’t fail to impress in his international debut, posting 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks while shooting 5-for-8 from the field.

Howard was one of the best big men of his generation and was considered one of the top players in the NBA during his time with the Orlando Magic.

Former Lakers Star Hints at NBA Comeback

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 07: Dwight Howard #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half at Chase Center on April 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It is safe to say that Howard believes he can still perform in the NBA, at the ripe old age of 40. (He turns 41 in December.) Since he last played in the NBA in the 2021 season, Howard has hinted here and there about wanting to make a comeback. Well, now that three-time Defensive Player of the Year is back on the court, he is officially auditioning to make an NBA comeback.

After an impressive debut, Howard took to X, formerly Twitter, to post his highlights against BC Iverioni Gori, with the caption, “Philly what we doing.”

In a separate photo attached to the post, text overlaid on an image of Howard read, “Dwight Howard is looking NBA ready during his debut in Georgia.”

Howard is putting himself out there in case the Philadelphia 76ers are watching. The Sixers were recently hit with an unfortunate injury to key backup center Arial Hukporti, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Knicks last week.

Howard joined the Sixers in 2020 following a championship-winning season with the Lakers. The veteran big man appeared in 69 games, recording 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Howard-L.A. Reunion Rumors Won’t Die

Meanwhile, frequent internet rumors have linked Howard to the Lakers in the years since he last played for the franchise.

Although the Lakers have star big man Walker Kessler firmly planted as the center of the future, L.A. has one of the thinnest frontcourts in the league, which has led some fans out there calling for a reunion.

“I know you may say you got more confidence in Dwight right now than Looney, it’s not that Dwight looks bad, I don’t think he looks nearly as explosive as he used to be in this footage, nor would I expect him to,” said Lakers reporter Trevor Lane during a recent episode of the “Lakers Nation” podcast. “Again, going-on 41 years old here. … I don’t have a lot of hope Dwight Howard is still an NBA level player.”

Even though Howard is past his prime years, it makes sense why some fans have that emotional pull to see a reunion.

Howard was a crucial cog for the Lakers in that memorable 2019-20 season, which ended in the franchise hoisting its first Larry O’Brien Trophy in a decade. As a reserve, Howard averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.