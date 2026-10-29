Lakers’ Collin Sexton Details Viral Moment in Clippers Win

With Luka Doncic and Zaire Williams sidelined, Collin Sexton stepped up big time for the Los Angeles Lakers in Wednesday’s 103-87 win over the LA Clippers. The veteran guard posted 21 points, four rebounds and two assists — hitting four threes — but it was his defense that truly stole the show.

Sexton went viral for his mean facial expressions while guarding Clippers guard Cam Chrstie during the first half of the game. After the win, he explained the viral moment.

“I was yelling, smiling … knew he didn’t want the ball, he didn’t want the pressure,” Sexton said of the sequence with Christie, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Just bringing that juice,” Sexton said of his facial expression in his postgame walk-off interview. “I come into the game and try to impact on the defensive end.

“I know what I can do offensively, but I just want to come in and be a pest and be someone that changes the game on the defensive side.”

Lakers Praise Collin Sexton

Led by Sexton, Quinten Grimes, Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia manning the perimeter, the Lakers held the Clippers to a paltry 35% from the field and 32% from deep. Clippers guard Darius Garland shot 4-of-12 from the floor for just 14 points, while rookie Keaton Wagler shot 4-of-15 from the floor.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Sexton for leading the charge with his defense.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get his attention, because he gets locked in,” Redick said of Sexton, via BasketNews.

“He’s in the zone. I love it. I love the competitive fire. We’ve seen some of the stuff defensively for our group where we’re like, all right, we can be good. We have a lot of things we got to get better at, but we have the makeup to be a decent defensive team, if not a really good defensive team,” the Lakers coach said of Sexton.

“There’s some stuff for spacing that he needs to work on. But I also like when he’s just in go mode, it puts pressure on the defense. He’s touching the paint. Those two threes that he had there in the third were huge for us.”