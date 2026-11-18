Once Dec. 15 rolls around, teams around the NBA will officially enter the unofficial trade season, and the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be at the forefront.

The Lakers have roster needs, none bigger than another big man who can consistently log minutes behind star center Walker Kessler. But just because the Lakers need a frontcourt reinforcement doesn’t mean the NBA trade rumor mill won’t link the Lakers to another guard or forward.

While L.A.’s guard rotation is largely set, this season has shown the team can’t truly count on anyone other than Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and maybe even Quentin Grimes to handle the basketball.

Trade Proposal Sends Former All-Star to the Lakers

Could the Lakers consider adding a star to the backcourt? Most would lean no, unless it meant trading one of Luka Doncic (no, he’s not getting traded) or Austin Reaves. Of course, Reaves would be the one on the table, but in this deal proposed by Fansided’s Ian Levy, the Lakers bring aboard Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro to pair alongside L.A.’s star backcourt.

“This one would be a much bigger gamble and would require waiting until after Dec. 15 but it could have the biggest payoff,” Levy wrote. “Tyler Herro is ranked sixth on our NBA Trade Deadline Big Board and seems almost certain to be moved at some point this season. He’s a top tier shooter and off-the-dribble creator and checks all three boxes — can play with Reaves and Donic, work with Reaves to lead the second-unit or carry an offense on his own when dire circumstances demand it.”

Picturing a Doncic-Reaves-Herro trio is certainly intriguing, and it’s perhaps something that would make some Lakers fans cringe. Nonetheless, Levy believes a deal like this would see the Lakers send out as many as four players, including rookie guard Cameron Carr, the 24th pick in the year’s NBA Draft.

“Getting a deal done would require waiting until Dec. 15 and giving up a lot of depth — Quentin Grimes, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden Hardy and Cameron Carr,” Levy wrote. “The Lakers don’t have a first-round pick available to trade so they’d have to sell the Bucks on the upside of Carr and Hardy, and the potential to flip Grimes and Vanderbilt for something else with more future value.”

L.A. Unlikely to Pursue a Star Guard

Perhaps the only way the Lakers would consider adding another star to the backcourt is if they were to put Reaves on the table. It is difficult to imagine the L.A. front office would commit to two defensive-challenged guards to play alongside Doncic, the unquestioned face of the franchise.

Even if the Lakers were to explore trading Reaves, they would only do so if they saw an opportunity to acquire a player as good as, if not better, than the 28-year-old former undrafted guard, as Lakers journalist Jovan Buha recently reported.

What is much more likely at this time is the Lakers browsing the market for another center. Potential targets include Dallas’ Daniel Gafford, Chicago’s Jalen Smith and New Orleans’ Karlo Matkovic.