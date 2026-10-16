Lakers Cut Ties With 28-Year-Old Starter After Troubles ‘Managing His Personality’

There are plenty of opinions about how the Los Angeles Lakers chose to approach their offseason.

For many, the Lakers made multiple questionable moves. But one thing we can all agree on is that L.A. clearly had a vision entering the summer, with plans to revamp the roster around superstar Luka Doncic. The team made a conscious effort to get younger and add athletic bodies. But one player some argue should have remained a Laker, especially considering the team’s thin center depth, is 7’0” big man Deandre Ayton.

In somewhat of a surprise, Ayton, 28, was traded to the Washington Wizards in exchange for two second round picks and guard Jaden Hardy in July.

Why Did Lakers Move on From Ayton?

Ayton may have frustrated many Lakers fans, but the former No. 1 overall pick still averaged a rock-solid 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 67.1 percent from the floor in 72 appearances last season. If anything, that is adequate production from a role-playing starter. So, why didn’t the Lakers hang on to Ayton as the back up to new star center Walker Kessler?

“This is going to sound like a knock on Ayton, and I don’t mean for that to be the case. But managing him and his personality, keeping him focused and content and trying to get him to mold his game into the role the Lakers needed took a lot of time and energy,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Woike in a recent Reddit Q&A. “I think the team would’ve moved forward with him as the backup after they got the Kessler deal done (not a guarantee at the start of the summer), but a chance to pickup some picks was too good to pass up, even if it (was) downgrading backup C.”

It appears that the Lakers saw value in the draft picks the Wizards were offering. That makes some sense considering how much the Lakers surrendered to acquire Kessler — two first round picks and a pair of pick swaps — but some will contend that dealing Ayton was a mistake, especially if L.A. is unable to land another quality big man between now and the midseason trade deadline.

L.A. Didn’t See the Ayton Deal Coming

Perhaps the Lakers were expecting to enter the 2026-27 season with Ayton on the roster, considering the 28-year-old big man had picked up his player-option before the start of free agency. But once they realized they could put back some assets in their war chest, they happily traded Ayton.

“I ran this by a rival NBA executive, who spoke under condition of anonymity so they could speak freely about another team’s roster, who felt this was too far down the list,” Woike wrote in an article. “On the surface, the move was a big win for a Lakers team that was looking for outs after Ayton picked up his player option. Whether or not Hardy matters this season, the draft capital brought in was a pleasant surprise for the Lakers’ front office.”

Ironically, the player the Lakers had trouble managing plays the position where they now need the most help.