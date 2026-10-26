Lakers Outcast Sends Strong Message After Signing With Knicks

Former Los Angeles Lakers wing Dalton Knecht has explained why he signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks rather than pursuing a standard roster spot elsewhere.

“It just felt like the best opportunity,” Knecht told reporters on Sunday, via SNY Knicks. “I talked to the coaching staff, known them for awhile, so it was good. Thought this would be a great fit, and I’m excited to be here”

Knecht, who signed a two-way deal with the Knicks, will initially spend time with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. On Sunday, head coach Mike Brown explained the reasoning behind the decision.

“We want him to play as much as he can,” Brown said of Knecht, via SNY’s Ian Begley.

Knicks Have Plans for Knecht

The Knicks waived third-year player Kevin McCullar Jr. to clear space for Knecht — a clear sign of their confidence in the former Lakers first-round pick.

“Kevin, first of all, he’s a fantastic young man and we’re gonna miss him, obviously,” Brown said. “But he’s been here (two years, three including this season) as a two-way player so we have a pretty good feel for him. He has a good feel for us and you know being able to try to get to know a guy like Dalton Knecht at this point of the year, it’s something that we need to take a look at.

“So (getting waived) wasn’t anything that Kevin didn’t do. He was great and he is an NBA player and I think he’s gonna get a shot someday. And it could be with us – who knows — down the road. But (the decision to waive McCullar) was more so having the opportunity to bring a guy like Dalton on just to get to know him a little bit better.”

Ex-Lakers Player Moves On

Knecht said he’s excited about his opportunity with the Knicks as he aims to earn a spot in Mike Brown’s rotation through a strong G League stint.

“Learn a new system, learn a new scheme and stuff like that. Just be ready for the new opportunity, I’m excited to start learning from everybody”

Amid their 0–3 start, Brown has signaled plans to shake up his rotation — leaving only the starters’ minutes safe. This was evident during Sunday’s loss to the Magic, when Andre Drummond was benched for a defensive lapse and sat out the entire second half.

“We have our starting five. Other than that, anybody can play,” Brown said before Sunday’s 111-102 loss to the Magic. “When you’re a backup in this league, that doesn’t mean you’re always gonna be the seventh man or you’re always gonna be the eighth man. No, no, no, no, no, no. It’s competitive.

“And it’s less so with the starting group if your starting group is established, which ours is, but everybody else after that starting five, I can throw in front of the next guy in a heartbeat.”

The Knicks (0-3) will next host the undefeated Detroit Pistons (3-0) on Tuesday.