Lakers Make Major New Move in Dalton Knecht Trade Talks to Land 6’10” Center

A new report from NBA insider Jake Fischer of “The Stein Line” suggests that the Los Angeles Lakers have ramped up trade talks ahead of next week’s regular season opener.

According to Fischer, the Lakers engaged in trade talks with the Milwaukee Bucks involving big man Jericho Sims.

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims,” Fischer reported.

Lakers Trying to Strike Deal to Solve Glaring Frontcourt Need

Making another trade has been difficult for the Lakers, who reportedly tried all offseason to move Dalton Knecht and Jarred Vanderbilt. Part of the challenge is not having flashy draft capital to attach to a deal to entice another team to take Knecht or Vanderbilt, two players who don’t possess much trade value to begin with. But according to NBA reporter Ian Begley, the Lakers are still trying to work with what they have, with the franchise now attempting to use their three second round picks to sweeten a potential deal.

“Something worth noting here: multiple teams (Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers and others) are trying to attach second-round picks to work through a roster crunch,” Begley reported.

With the Lakers interested in Sims, it is fair to say that the Lakers are willing to part with at least one second round pick, in addition to Knecht, to strike a deal for the 27-year-old big man.

Moving Knecht alone, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to be realistic for the Lakers. They seem to understand that. But if the Bucks ask for more than one second round pick in a proposed deal involving Sims and Knecht, there is a chance the Lakers would hesitate.

Should L.A. Try All Means Necessary to Acquire Sims?

If the asking price for Sims is two second round picks, L.A. would have an honest decision to make.

Most would agree that surrendering two second rounders, in addition to a relatively young player who demonstrated upside potential as a rookie just two years ago, is too much for a career-long reserve who averaged five points per game last season. Most would also agree that the Lakers cannot enter the regular season with Kevon Looney as the back up center.

So, what gives?

“Should the Lakers trade for Jericho Sims? According to Jake Fischer, the Lakers and Bucks have had trade talks centered around Dalton Knecht for Jericho Sims, the 6’(10)”, 250-pound big man that is a human highlight reel,” said Lakers reporter Trevor Lane. “There is a lot to like about this deal. Now, the Lakers would have to kick in some second round draft capital, and that’s got me a little bit concerned.”

Sims could eat up 15 minutes per game off the bench for the Lakers and, at the very least, keep things tame while star big man Walker Kessler subs out for a breather. But as Lane noted, Sims “is not the best rim-protector despite his leaping ability (and) doesn’t have much touch around the basket.”

The Bucks, who could use some depth on the wing, would probably trade Sims to the Lakers if it meant getting two second round picks in return.

But do the Lakers pull the trigger?