Lakers Get Concerning News After First Loss of Season to Blazers

Over their last two games, the Los Angeles Lakers rank dead last (No. 30) in defensive rating, allowing 127.0 points per 100 possessions while letting opponents shoot 53.2% from the field and 39.4% from three.

On the season, the Lakers rank 22nd with a 117.6 defensive rating — a sharp drop after opening the first three games in the top 10 with a mark of 108.3.

In Tuesday’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers allowed Deni Avdija and Co. to shoot a staggering 59% from the field and 50% from three. More concerningly, the Lakers allowed 52 points in the paint and 41 free-throw attempts, as offseason acquisition Walker Kessler proved ineffectual in stopping a Blazers barrage.

Lakers Defense Falls Apart

The recent trends should concern the Lakers fanbase.

The franchise spent most of the offseason prioritizing defense, targeting defensive-minded players in free agency and making that end of the floor the main focus of training camp. Head coach JJ Redick has even rolled out a defense-oriented starting lineup, surrounding Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves with three capable stoppers.

Yet, despite a roster that looks completely different outside of Doncic and Reaves, many of the same problems from last year are rearing their ugly head again, spelling major concern for the Lakers.

“We just got broken down a lot,” Redick said after the loss to the Blazers, referencing four Blazers ball-handlers scoring 20+ points, via LakersNation.

“I thought the gameplan discipline, [Know Your Personnel], personnel discipline wasn’t where it needs to be,” he continued, “And I think sometimes, early in the season, these are good learning lessons that we can all apply both as coaches and as players.”

Lakers Begin Season 3-1

“How can we teach the scheme better? It was also an incredible shot-making game, let’s also factor that in,” Redick said, praising the Blazers for attacking the Lakers defense.

“You had [Deni] Avdija, [Toumani] Camara, [Donovan] Clingan, Ja [Morant] and [Sidy] Cissoko, they shot like 11-of-15 combined from three. Dame, of course, we know can shoot the crap out of the ball.”

Notwithstanding their recent defensive issues, the Lakers’ offense continues to look like a juggernaut. With Doncic and Co. averaging 126.7 points per 100 possessions — the second-best offensive rating in the league — Redick remains confident the Lakers can resolve their defensive struggles and stay competitive through all four quarters.”

“We have to be able to rely on our defense every night,” he said.

“And if we score 129 points at home, we should be able to get enough stops to win.”

The Lakers (3-1) will next face the LA Clippers (1-2) in the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.