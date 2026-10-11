Lakers 1st-Round Bust Gets Harsh News on Next Move After Expected Roster Cut

Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht has been discussed a bunch recently, but for all the wrong reasons.

The 25-year-old former first round pick has found himself in a tumultuous position just over two years after being drafted. With the Lakers three games deep into the preseason, it is safe to say that Knecht has not changed the narrative about his future. Knecht’s departure from L.A. looks and feels imminent.

With the Lakers housing 16 players, one more than the NBA permits, there isn’t much time before the final roster cut deadline. L.A. must become roster compliant, and it appears that the most likely way to do that is by simply shaking hands with Knecht.

What Could Come Next for Lakers Forward If/When He Gets Waived?

Those still in Knecht’s boat continue to argue that 6’6” wingman just needs a change of scenery. But while that may be true, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha questions if there is another opportunity waiting for Knecht once he moves on from L.A.

“He’s in a tough spot because most rosters are full, or actually, over-full,” Buha said during a recent live-stream episode of the “Buha’s Block” podcast. “I just don’t see a realistic landing spot where someone is gonna claim him off waivers or trade for him solo.”

Buha instead believes that Knecht’s next NBA opportunity could come via a two-way contract with a team. But Knecht would have to prove himself again by playing in the G League first.

“Assuming he gets waived, which I think is the most likely outcome right now, I think he lands somewhere on a two-way (deal). And then I think he potentially plays his way from a two-way to a roster spot. But if you look across the league, go on Spoctrac, look at every roster, there’s not some obvious roster that has two openings or an opening for Dalton. Every roster is full. … I think he’s gonna kind of have to work his way up.”

Knecht Ready to Saddle Up

The vibes were clear from the start of camp. While the Lakers were booming with positivity and excitement for the new season, there was a loud silence around Knecht. It has come to a point that there is league-wide expectation that Knecht is on borrowed time in L.A.

“Until Thursday, Knecht wasn’t mentioned — directly or indirectly — by (head coach JJ) Redick or president of basketball operations/general manager Rob Pelinka during any of their media availabilities,” Khobi Price of the California Post wrote last week. “Other wing players such as free agent additions Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, second-year forward Adou Thiero or rookie wing Cameron Carr had gotten significantly more attention as discussion points. Not a good sign for Knecht, whom multiple rival executives expect to be the odd man out as the Lakers look to trim their roster from 16 players on standard NBA deals to the league maximum of 15.”

Knecht is relatively young and has demonstrated upside in the NBA; it’s hard to imagine that he won’t get another opportunity fairly quickly once the Lakers send him packing.