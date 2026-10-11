Lakers Get Great News as New 6’9″ Elite Shooting Big Man is Called a ‘Revelation’

There have been no shortage of storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this preseason. A lot of good and, unfortunately, even a little bit of bad.

Before hitting on the positives, we can’t go without mentioning what feels like a sudden slew of injuries tackling the Lakers. Stars Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams — three highlight offseason additions — are already dealing with ailments, though head coach JJ Redick continues to insist the team isn’t at all concerned. The Lakers only have two preseason games remaining and need to get their top players on the court to build some early chemistry before the Golden State Warriors come to town for opening night of the regular season.

Now, for the good.

Lakers New Big Man Has Been Awfully Impressive Early On

One player who has been under a particularly warm spotlight so far this season? Big man Sandro Mamukelashvili, who signed a four-year contract with the Lakers in July. Mamukelashvili has had three straight strong performances to open up his Lakers career and is very much catching the attention of the coaching staff.

“I think it’s clear through the first three games (that) Mamu is the standout guy,” Lakers reporter Jovan Buha said during a recent live-stream. “… He’s done just about everything you’d want from him. I think the rebounding is the one thing that could be better with Mamu, though that is not really of strength of his game. … Mamu has been a revelation. We’ve talked about this impact he’s had. He embodies the dribble-pass-shoot identity that the Lakers are trying to cultivate.”

With how things are starting to unfold with the Lakers roster, it appears clear that Mamukelashvili will have multiple roles, with all of them being equally important. The Lakers could move him up and down the lineup and especially play him as the backup center, something the team glaringly lacks.

“He’s a threat from anywhere on the court, whether it’s putting pressure on the defense, or shooting, or swinging the ball. He’s a high IQ basketball player who can function from a triple-threat position just about anywhere. That has been a big boost to L.A.’s offense. JJ was singing his praises, Luka (Doncic) was singing his praises.”

L.A. Betting on Mamukelashvili’s Versatility

But it is not just his versatility; it is his sheer utility, as Buha illustrated. The 27-year-old big man wasn’t signed to be a defensive stopper, so the Lakers will have some figuring out to do regardless of how much Mamukelashvili contributes offensively, but the Georgian big man allows L.A. to try different lineups.

“Mamu is a versatile offensive player who can be trusted to get a bucket, while often punching above his weight class — both from a height standpoint and a roster position one,” Raptors reporter Julian Apolinario told the Silver Screen and Roll. “He has experience playing both power forward and center, and is a great locker room guy.”

Mamukelashvili was a particularly effective sixth man for the Toronto Raptors last season, averaging over 11 points per game while shooting close to 39 percent from the 3-point line in 80 appearances (13 starts).

For the Lakers, Mamukelashvili, will see games where he starts, plays major minutes off the bench or perhaps even be the full-time backup center.