Lakers Former No. 2 Pick Sends Cryptic 4-Word Message After Elite China Debut

In case you’ve missed it, we have some former Los Angeles Lakers stars trying to revive their professional careers.

Recently, three ex-Lakers made their international debut: D’Angelo Russell, JaVale McGee and, most surprising of them all, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

While Howard recently hit the European scene in Georgia, Russell and McGee have joined forces in the Chinese Basketball Association for the Shanghai Sharks. (Yes, let the memes come pouring in.)

Former Lakers Guard Enjoying His Time Overseas

Of the three, Russell is the most recent to play in the NBA, with the one-time All-Star appearing in 26 games for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025-26 season. Following an impressive performance for the Sharks last week, Russell took to X, formerly Twitter, to share some words.

“On a living spree,” Russell wrote in an X post.

Russell has had a theme of positivity with his recent social media posts, writing “Life’s good” after he was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies in September.

Russell has seen a lot of movement since he was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Lakers ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. This past summer, Russell was traded from the Mavs to the Wizards before landing in Memphis. It was always believed that the Grizzlies would waive Russell, the 30-year-old former No. 2 pick, before the start of the preseason.

“It shouldn’t shock anyone that the Grizzlies waived D’Angelo Russell,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote in an X post, “who was destined to hit waivers since the moment he was traded to Memphis this offseason. Russell, sources said, wants to join a playoff-contending team.”

Meanwhile, Russell has begun what appears to be a promising international career. In his recent performance for the Sharks, the former Lakers guard recorded 18 points, seven rebounds and nine assists against the Liaoning Flying Leopards.

Russell Looking to Transition from Rocky NBA Career

The Lakers drafted Russell with their top pick in the 2015 NBA Draft with hopes of making the former Ohio State Buckeye the future of the franchise.

Russell was drafted ahead of Kobe Bryant’s final NBA season, with Lakers Nation sensing a bridge from the legendary Bryant era to a new chapter.

While Russell was far from terrible in his first stint with the Lakers, averaging 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from 2015 to 2017, the scoring-minded guard didn’t exactly pan out how the franchise had hoped. Russell was traded to the Brooklyn Nets following the 2016-17 season and achieved All-Star status in the 2018-19 season.

Russell returned to the Lakers years later and played a crucial role in helping the team reach the Western Conference finals in the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers traded Russell back to the Nets in 2024 in exchange for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Shake Milton and a number of draft picks.

Now, Russell is starting a new chapter in China. He’s probably heard all the jokes about how he went from top draft pick to the Sharks, a team often mentioned in memes on social media, but Russell, still in his early 30s, could put together a solid international career.