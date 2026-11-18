Despite the team’s early-season success led by Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers have a situation on their hands where there are a few players at the end of the rotation who are seemingly just taking up space on the roster, and with that, a trade could be the best way to move on from a few of those names while bringing in new talent to elevate the team as a whole.

The Lakers need a backup center, but with that position needing to be filled by roughly half of the NBA, perhaps going after another name to add depth on the wings might be the best course of action for the Purple and Gold.

Two names who don’t appear to have a long-term future in Los Angeles are reserve guard Bronny James and backup center Kevon Looney. In a new Lakers trade idea, the team moves both of them to bring back one of the most efficient three-point shooters in NBA history who was on the team last year: Luke Kennard, currently with the Phoenix Suns.

Lakers Bronny James Trade Idea Lands Luke Kennard

Writing for FadeawayWorld.com, Fran Leiva proposed a new Lakers trade idea that sees the team move on from James and Looney to bring back Kennard, who was crucial in the second half of the season last year and the team’s playoff run to the second round.

Here’s the trade pitch to add talent on the wing:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Luke Kennard

Phoenix Suns Receive: Bronny James, Kevon Looney, 2031 second-round pick (via Washington Wizards)

While Looney started for in the Lakers’ last game against the Charlotte Hornets, he only had that role because Walker Kessler was out. According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the team understands he isn’t the answer for the backup center role, and moving him could be crucial in a trade adding talent.

Additionally, James remains at the end of the Lakers’ bench, without a clear role or plan for development. He’s been mentioned as someone who could get traded or waived this season, and with averages of 1.3 points in 2.8 minutes in just six games played this year, using him as an asset might be the best direction for the front office to take.

Los Angeles would need to give up a second-round pick in this trade idea, but if it adds Kennard, who is shooting 45.6% from the three-point range with averages of 9.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, a package like this might be enough to bring him back. Kennard is the second-most efficient three-point shooter in NBA history, as his career average of 44.2% is only behind Steve Kerr’s 45.4% shooting average from deep.

Per Leiva, the money on this Lakers trade idea to add a shooter lines up just about evenly, and with Kennard making roughly $6 million over the next two seasons, he could be a bargain steal for Los Angeles to upgrade its depth on the wings.

Why Los Angeles Brings Back The Elite Shooter

On paper, it’s pretty clear why the Lakers would make this trade. It moves two players who haven’t offered much this season, while bringing in an elite three-point shooter to play alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves, as was the case when the team landed him in a deal last season.

A trade like this wouldn’t help the Lakers’ frontcourt depth, but Jarred Vanderbilt and Sandro Mamukelashvili have been playing solid minutes down low, and even if landing Kennard means moving on from Looney, that still might be worth it for Los Angeles.

“The Lakers already know how good he can be, because Kennard finished last season shooting a league-leading 47.8% from three, and he was even more important during the playoffs, where in 10 postseason games, he put up 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.4% from three, including a 27-point performance against the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round, when he made all five of his three-point attempts,” Leiva wrote on why this trade idea makes sense for the Lakers.

“Kennard wouldn’t need to change his game or take the ball away from Luka, who’s scoring 39.0 PPG this season, because he’s already comfortable playing without many touches and making shots when his teammates find him open.”

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“And with Kennard already knowing Redick’s system from last season, getting him back wouldn’t require much adjustment. For me, trading two players outside the main rotation and a second-round pick for someone who shot 47.4% from three during the playoffs would be a great deal, especially for a team that’s already winning at a huge rate.”

If the Lakers make a trade like this, another move to add a new backup center might be necessary, but still, adding Kennard could prove to be a great move to add proven depth on the wings in the form of the best shooter in the NBA today.

As for the Suns, the team is in major flux and could make some of its veterans available ahead of the deadline. As Leiva wrote, adding a big name like James could boost attention on the franchise, while someone like Looney could drastically help the team’s dismal frontcourt.

“If Phoenix reaches the trade deadline with a losing record and decides to focus more on its younger players, getting Bronny, Looney, and a second-round pick wouldn’t be a terrible result, especially when Kennard would be entering the final year of his contract next season, assuming he accepts that player option,” he wrote.

Again, this Lakers trade idea wouldn’t fix the backup center issue, but by moving James and Looney, two players who haven’t been consistent contributors, to add Kennard, it gives Los Angeles an upgrade that could turn them from a team having a great start to the 2026-27 NBA season into a team with true championship hopes.

Kennard has proven to play well on the Lakers in the past, and despite losing him in free agency this summer, the Purple and Gold could entertain a reunion, as seen in this trade proposal.