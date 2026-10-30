Lakers Get Injury News on Key Starter Before Warriors Rematch

Starting Los Angeles Lakers forward Zaire Williams is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Golden State Warriors.

Williams, dealing with a foot injury, started in each of the first four games but was unable to play in Wednesday’s 103-87 win over the LA Clippers. According to the Lakers’ latest injury report, Williams will be a game-time decision on Friday.

After the Clippers game, Lakers head coach JJ Redick said that Williams woke up with “soreness” on the toe and was thus held out. While Redick did not rule out Williams for the Warriors game, he said the Lakers plan to be “overly cautious” about key starters.

Lakers Injury Update: Zaire Williams

In four games, Williams has averaged career-highs in points (11.3), minutes (28.5), assists (2.3), steals (1.5) and made threes (1.8). The athletic wing is also shooting a career-best 57% from the field and 47% from deep. This marks his first full-time starting role since the 2024–25 season, having started just 108 of 269 games during his previous stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies. Redick has favored Williams in the starting five largely due to his 3-and-D skill set.

Earlier in the season, Redick spoke glowingly about Williams’ professionalism and why it’s been a pleasure to coach him and coach against him.

“My two years of coaching, I’ve liked him when we played against him,” Redick said of Williams, via LakersWire. “I think he has a really good intent on the defensive end and I think he loves the challenge of guarding other teams’ star players and has the physical tools to do that.

“…Beyond that, I met with him in [Las] Vegas when we were there for our vet minicamp. He had voluntarily done a workout the day before I got there for, I think it was Greg [St. Jean], RP [Rob Pelinka] and maybe one other person from our organization, and looked great. I had a great meeting with him and think everybody in our building that has been around him for the last six to eight weeks just recognizes what a special human being he is and I really believe in him as a player.

“I think he’s got a lot of room to grow still, which is exciting for all of us.”

Lakers Bank on Jake LaRavia

In Williams’ absence, the Lakers are expected to once again start Jake LaRavia, who had an impressive 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the win vs. the Clippers. LaRavia is another player whose stock has risen within the Lakers’ coaching staff — primarily due to his defensive intensity through training camp to the regular season.

Matisse Thybulle is expected to start next to LaRavia, Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. The Lakers are very high on Thybulle, who is averaging 9.4 points and 1.6 rebounds on 55% shooting through five games. Notably, the Aussie has made 2.4 threes per game at a clip of 50%, earning the praise of Redick.

“…I would just say pleasantly surprised,” Redick said of Thybulle’s shooting efficiency through the first five games, via LakersNation.

“He’s obviously playing great and he’s a big part of what we’re trying to do and him being on the court is a big boost for us.”

The Lakers (4-1) will face the Warriors (2-3) on the road on Friday night.