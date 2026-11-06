Lakers’ Isaiah Stewart Trade Talks Resurface After Surprising Revelation

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ search for a dependable backup center has taken an intriguing turn following a revelation from Memphis Grizzlies big man Isaiah Stewart.

Stewart revealed that his agent initially believed he could be headed to Los Angeles or Washington before the Detroit Pistons traded him to Memphis last summer.

His account, revisited in an Andscape feature published Thursday, sheds more light on previously reported discussions between the Lakers and Pistons.

It also raises an interesting what-if scenario for Los Angeles, where offseason acquisition Kevon Looney has already fallen out of JJ Redick’s regular rotation.

Isaiah Stewart Reveals Lakers Were Possible Trade Destination

Stewart learned his time in Detroit might be ending June 24 while receiving treatment in Tijuana, Mexico.

His agent, Drew Gross, called with news that a trade was approaching.

“I got a call from my agent, and he’s thinking it’s maybe the Wizards or the Lakers,” Stewart told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears.

But the situation changed within minutes.

Gross informed Stewart that Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon had received an offer from Memphis that Detroit couldn’t pass up.

The Pistons ultimately traded Stewart to the Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

While Stewart’s recollection doesn’t establish that Los Angeles submitted a formal offer, the Lakers’ interest had surfaced before the deal.

Lakers Reportedly Discussed Isaiah Stewart Trade With Pistons

On June 20, Anthony F. Irwin of Offside reported that the Lakers had contacted Detroit about Stewart’s availability and asking price.

The discussions were connected to a potential multi-team trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat.

The 6-foot-8 big man averaged 10 points, five rebounds and 1.6 blocks during his final season with Detroit while shooting 55% from the field.

Stewart’s physicality, defensive versatility and ability to play either frontcourt position could have made him a valuable addition alongside Luka Doncic.

Los Angeles ultimately acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz to anchor its defense.

But the decision to pursue Stewart might have addressed another problem that has surfaced early this season.

Kevon Looney’s Struggles Raise What-If Question After Failed Stewart Trade

The Lakers signed Looney to a one-year, $3.9 million contract in July, expecting the three-time NBA champion to provide experience and dependable minutes behind Kessler.

That plan has quickly unraveled.

Looney received four consecutive coach’s decision DNPs before making a 22-second appearance in Wednesday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Through nine games, he has appeared five times, averaging just 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.8 minutes.

Redick has increasingly relied on Sandro Mamukelashvili and Jarred Vanderbilt to handle the backup center responsibilities.

Lakers analyst Jovan Buha recently identified Looney’s struggles as a pressing roster concern, suggesting the team needs another dependable big man.

“I think it’s clear they need a better functional backup center,” Buha said on his podcast.

That makes Stewart’s revelation particularly intriguing.

His rim protection, physical defense and ability to finish around the basket could have provided Los Angeles with an established alternative behind Kessler.

Stewart also offers the versatility to play alongside a traditional center, potentially giving Redick more lineup combinations.

Of course, there’s no guarantee he would have solved the Lakers’ frontcourt concerns. Nor is there evidence a deal was close.

Still, with Looney struggling to earn minutes and Los Angeles potentially facing another search for frontcourt help, Stewart represents an intriguing offseason opportunity that slipped away.

What initially appeared to be an unremarkable trade possibility now looks considerably more interesting.