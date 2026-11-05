Lakers Coach JJ Redick Shares New Adou Thiero Update After G League Assignment

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting closer to welcoming back their last injured player.

Second-year forward Adou Thiero has completed a live practice with the team’s G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, clearing another hurdle in his recovery from a lingering left knee injury.

Coach JJ Redick confirmed Wednesday that the practice went according to plan and that Thiero would rejoin the Lakers after the session.

“Practice was fine, went well,” Redick told reporters before Los Angeles’ 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. “That was the plan, just to get him a live practice today and then he’ll be back with us.”

The encouraging update comes as the Lakers prepare to host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, potentially giving Thiero his first opportunity to play this season.

JJ Redick Confirms Adou Thiero’s Successful Practice

The Lakers assigned Thiero to Coachella Valley on Wednesday, allowing him to participate in a competitive practice while the NBA team was in Sacramento.

The move was part of his rehabilitation program rather than a permanent change to his roster status.

Earlier in the week, Redick expressed optimism about Thiero’s recovery after the 22-year-old increased his participation in basketball activities.

“He’s had some live exposures,” Redick said Monday. “And I think he’s trending in the right direction.”

Redick also indicated that the Lakers hoped Thiero would become available by the end of the week.

Wednesday’s successful practice represents another positive development, although the team has not announced an official return date.

Thiero has yet to appear in a regular-season game during the 2026-27 campaign.

Thiero Continues Recovery From Knee Problems

The former Arkansas standout has dealt with recurring knee trouble since entering the NBA.

Thiero experienced swelling in his left knee during the preseason, prompting the Lakers to temporarily shut him down from basketball activities.

The swelling affected the same knee that required surgery in spring 2025.

His rookie season was also interrupted by injuries.

Thiero missed training camp, the preseason and the first 13 regular-season games because of left knee swelling.

Later, a sprained MCL in his right knee sidelined him from late December until February.

He ultimately appeared in 25 games during the 2025-26 season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in limited minutes.

The Lakers have consequently taken a cautious approach to his latest recovery.

While Thiero’s offensive game remains a work in progress, his defensive versatility and athleticism make him an intriguing option for Redick.

At 6-foot-8, he offers the size and mobility to defend multiple positions, particularly against athletic wings.

When Could Thiero Return for Lakers?

The Lakers’ next opportunity to activate Thiero comes Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena.

Los Angeles then begins a road trip Sunday against the Detroit Pistons before facing the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Those games provide several possible opportunities for Thiero to make his season debut, depending on his recovery and the team’s medical evaluation.

The Lakers have already welcomed back Ziaire Williams, who returned Monday after missing three consecutive games with left foot soreness.

With Thiero nearing clearance, Redick could soon have his entire roster available.

For now, the Lakers are focused on getting their young forward through the final stages of rehabilitation.

Wednesday’s successful practice brought Thiero another step closer to returning to the court.

Whether that happens Friday remains to be seen.