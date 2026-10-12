Lakers Get Good News on Walker Kessler After 3-Game Injury Absence

The fourth of five preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers is on tap, with the team set to host the Golden State Warriors for Tuesday night’s inner-conference matchup.

It has not been the easiest preseason for the Lakers, who find themselves hit with injuries to key players, including Collin Sexton, Ziaire Williams and, most important of them all, star big man Walker Kessler, who has yet to make his Lakers debut after being acquired in one of the biggest moves of the offseason.

Kessler, 25, has been dealing with a jammed finger, according to head coach JJ Redick, and was seen wearing a wrap on his pinkie finger after Sunday’s practice.

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Although Redick dropped a simple “we’ll see” when asked if Kessler will play in the next game, Lakers reporter Jovan Buha believes the star center will suit up for Tuesday’s contest against the Warriors.

“Walker, they are technically labeling him 50/50 right now with a questionable designation, but I think he’s gonna play, barring a setback,” Buha said during a live-stream episode of his “Buha Block” podcast. “I think he if does somehow miss Tuesday, he will for sure play Friday. So Walker, I am no longer concerned with. The fact that he returned, the fact that he said he felt great. We saw him shooting free throws, we saw him with hook shots — I think Walker is gonna be fine ultimately, barring some unforeseen setback that I just don’t think is gonna happen.”

After Sunday’s practice, Kessler expressed optimism when asked out his injury outlook.

“Just jammed it a little bit, just taking precautionary (measures), especially because it is preseason,” said Kessler, who had a wrap on his injured pinkie finger. “But it feels good. Fully went today in practice, so felt great.”

As for the Lakers’ plans for Kessler ahead of their next game, Redick said, “We’ll be smart with it, see how he feels tomorrow. Not willing to commit to him playing Tuesday or not. He’ll get some live play some point this week.”

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While Kessler seems to be trending in the right direction, with his playing status for Tuesday’s game looking promising, the same cannot be said for Sexton, the team’s backup guard who was signed in free agency in the offseason.

Buha noted that he expects Sexton to miss the fourth preseason game and might not even be available for the final tune-up game, which could be a dress rehearsal for the Lakers.

“He has not returned to live-action scrimmaging,” Buha said, “so I think him not having participated in scrimmaging (Sunday) portends that he will not play (against the Warriors). … You usually need at least one scrimmage, if not a couple, under your belt, especially with a leg injury, to return to a game.”

The Lakers have two games remaining before the Warriors come back to town for the regular season opener next week. L.A., which added nine new players in the offseason, hopes to play their top players enough before the preseason concludes to develop some early chemistry.