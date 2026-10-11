Lakers Get Promising News on Walker Kessler Injury Ahead of Warriors Game

Los Angeles Lakers fans are getting antsy waiting for star center Walker Kessler to make his much-anticipated debut.

Kessler, 25, has been sidelined to start the season as he continues to battle a finger injury, according to Lakers head coach JJ Redick. With Kessler sitting out the first three preseason games — a win over the Sacramento Kings, a loss to the Golden State Warriors and another win over the Kings — many are wondering if the recently-acquired big man will suit up Tuesday night against the Warriors.

Lakers Head Coach Gives Latest on Walker Kessler’s Injury

After Saturday’s practice, Redick was noncommittal when asked about Kessler’s status for Tuesday’s preseason game. Redick maintained that stance after Sunday’s practice, but he did reveal some encouraging news.

When asked if Kessler will play against the Warriors, Redick quipped, “I mean, am I gonna be there on Tuesday? I don’t know.”

Then Redick elaborated on Kessler’s potential outlook.

“We’ll be smart with it, see how he feels tomorrow. Not willing to commit to him playing Tuesday or not. He’ll get some live play some point this week.”

Redick noted that Kessler participated in live play during Sunday’s practice, according to Benjamin Royer of the Orange County Register.

After Sunday’s practice, Kessler, the Lakers’ marquee offseason acquisition, spoke about his injury.

“Just jammed it a little bit, just taking precautionary (measures), especially because it is preseason,” said Kessler, who had a wrap on his injured pinkie finger. “But it feels good. Fully went today in practice, so felt great.”

It is reassuring for fans to hear that, but Lakers Nation will have fear about Kessler’s injury outlook if the star big man doesn’t play Tuesday, the second-to-last preseason game for the Lakers.