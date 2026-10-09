Lakers Get Troubling Verdict on New Signing: ‘He’s Looking Old’

Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney, plagued by injuries, appeared in just 21 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season — and his role with the Los Angeles Lakers may be equally limited.

Lakers legend Robert Horry has expressed concern over Looney’s mobility and conditioning in preseason, questioning whether the veteran big man can endure the full 2026–27 campaign.

“Watching [Kevon] Looney play, he’s looking old,” Horry said of the 30-year-old Looney on his podcast, via Ryan Ward of Lakers on SI.

“I don’t know if he can make it 82 (games). I hope he can because he can do a lot of things that don’t show up in the stats.”

The seven-time NBA champion urged the Lakers front office to acquire another big man that can play behind Walker Kessler and Looney.

“They’re going to need another big,” added Horry.

Lakers Center Rotation

With Kessler (finger injury) yet to play in preseason, Looney has started two of the three games thus far, with stretch big Sandro Mamukelashvili also playing a lot of five. In Thursday’s 114-110 win over the Sacramento Kings, Mamu had a stellar game, posting 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including three made threes. LakeShowLife’s Tyler Watts feels that Mamukelashvili has shown the ability to play center in preaseason, giving JJ Redick a solid option behind Kessler.

“Beyond the counting stats, Mamu’s versatility and ability to create advantages should earn him the backup center minutes,” wrote Watts.

Mamu’s playmaking ability makes him an intriguing option as a small-ball center, argues Watts.

“He can push in transition, create from the top of the key, and even drive-and-kick. Fans even saw a stepback 3-pointer from the big man against the Kings,” wrote Watts.

“Mamukelashvili is comfortable as a roll man and doing the big man duties too. He will create offense and help the Lakers get buckets. He had five dimes in the preseason opener and has scored over 15 points in the last two.

“Coach Redick will stagger his stars during the regular season, but they will weaponize Mamu to be an elite offense no matter who is on the floor.”

Lakers Ramp Up for Season

Luka Doncic led the way with 23 points as the Lakers improved to 2-1 in the preseason. JJ Redick’s team will play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday and Denver Nuggets next Friday before opening their regular season against the Warriors on Oct. 21.

The win against the Kings on Thursday also marked the return of Austin Reaves, who finished with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds in 25 minutes. Notably, the on-court chemistry between Doncic and Reaves was palpable.

“I think there’s good chemistry with each other,” Redick said of Doncic and Reaves, via Broderick Turner of LA Times.

“I think it’s just the natural way they like each other. They like playing together. I think having them together means there’s automatically two ballhandlers on the court. I think that’s like an underrated part of the NBA now … having two-to-three ballhandlers on the floor at all times.”