Lakers Get Luka Doncic Injury Update After Scary Preseason Moment

Los Angeles Lakers fans held their breath when Luka Doncic was seen limping during Monday’s preseason opener versus the Sacramento Kings.

The Slovenian star took a hard hit to his quad midway through the second quarter but remained in the game. With the Lakers comfortably up by 26 at the break, Doncic rested for the remainder of the contest.

Luka Doncic Injury Update

After the game, Doncic brushed off concerns about his quad and expressed excitement about returning to the court after a lengthy offseason. The preseason game marked his first competitive action since April 2, having missed the end of the regular season and the entire playoffs with a severe hamstring strain.

“Basketball is one of the best things in my life, and I miss it a lot,” Doncic said of returning to the court for the Lakers for the first time in over six months.

“It’s been five, six months, I think. Being back for the games, being competitive is just a lot of fun for me, and I’m really happy to be back,” he added.

Doncic admitted he was “more rested” entering a new season compared to years prior as he sat out the playoffs and did not represent Slovenia in international competition. The lengthy break, he hopes, will help him carry the Lakers to new heights.

Lakers Newcomers Shine

The 27-year-old expressed further excitement about playing with nine new teammates, specifically with defensive-minded wings Matisse Thybulle and Ziaire Williams.

“We all had fun out there,” said Doncic of playing with a new group.

“Especially with Matisse [Thybulle] and Ziaire [Williams], just that beginning of the game, the start, that’s contagious for everybody, and how they start the game, it was inspirational.”

Doncic had 21 points (5-of-12 FG) and three assists in just 16 minutes of action as the Lakers registered a 127-103 win over their Pacific Division rivals. Quentin Grimes (16 points, 5-of-7 FG) and Williams (13 points, 4-of-6 FG) made a great case to audition for the starting unit with their performances, while rookie Cameron Carr (19 points, 7-of-13 FG) proved why the Lakers lucked out by grabbing him late in the first round of the NBA Draft. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia and Chris Manon had 12 points apiece.

Rookie Carr is widely expected to be a part of the Lakers’ rotation from Game 1 of the regular season instead of spending time in the G League.

“I was definitely nervous, but I mean, it’s basketball,” Carr said after his strong showing against the Kings.

“I enjoy having fun, so I got to go out there and have another opportunity to play basketball, and now at the highest level, so it’s fun, get to compete with my guys.”

The Lakers will next face the Golden State Warriors in a back-to-back on Tuesday night before hosting the Kings on Thursday. They will wrap up preseason with fixtures against the Warriors (Oct. 13) and Denver Nuggets (Oct. 16). Luka Doncic and the Lakers will then begin their regular season campaign vs. the Warriors on Oct. 21.