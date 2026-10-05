Lakers Hit With Bad News on Key $19M Star’s Status for Kings Preseason Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are already in preseason mode as attention shifts to gearing up for the 2026-27 season. The team news has the majority of the players in camp healthy and ready, except for Collin Sexton.

“We don’t know who isn’t playing, but it doesn’t take expert detective work to notice that Sexton hasn’t seemed like a full participant in camp so far,” Dan Woike of The Athletic wrote.

Sexton was one of several additions the Lakers made this offseason. The 27-year-old guard was brought in to help fill the non-Luka Doncic and Auston Reaves minutes on the floor. However, his first taste of action in purple and gold may be delayed.

Lakers Get Update on Collin Sexton’s Preseason Availability

Sexton started last season with the Charlotte Hornets but finished with the Chicago Bulls. Altogether he averaged 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He played 68 games across both stints.

Sexton signed a two-year deal as a free agent worth $19.2 million. He, like every other Laker, looked forward to training camp and preseason, but it appears that he will have to be patient to be on the floor. He was reportedly strapped in his right lower leg and calf during a Lakers shootaround.

Pending his full health update, Lakers fans will have to face a cloud of uncertainty over his availability for opening night.

“After practice Saturday, he got some extra work in with the team’s strength and conditioning staff,” Woike added. “He has also been absent from the clips of live action the Lakers have posted on social media.”

The good thing is that Sexton wasn’t brought in as a starting piece. But it could turn worrying if the issue turns out to be far from a minor one. He has had some issues in the past including the same leg problems last season from a contusion to hamstring problems.

Finding a Fit for Sexton

It’s not going to be complicated with Sexton as he has already gotten a feel for being a role player with his two stints last season. He started only 22 of those 68 games and he played 23.7 minutes per game. His minutes in L.A. will most likely be lower as both Doncic and Reaves will play considerably.

Sexton will no doubt be a good addition for the Lakers. He has a scoring touch, no longer like his early Cleveland Cavaliers days, but the Lakers can rest assured that the points won’t dry up if their two main scoring options — Doncic and Reaves — sit.

Sexton is a good shooter, not in volume but effective. He shot at 40.1 percent from beyond the arc last season, which makes him a solid option to help space the floor.

It will be a race to be healthy for Sexton who aims to be in the mix for the opening regular-season tip-off against the Golden State Warriors. That game is only a few weeks away. The Lakers will hope against any more injury from preseason camp as it dealt with them last season most especially in the playoffs.