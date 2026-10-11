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Lakers Hit With Alarming Injury News on Important New $19M Free-Agent Signing

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 26: Head coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on January 26, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

In its own little ways, the start of this season somewhat feels like the end of last regular season. The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to convince us that there are no concerns on the injury front, but there seem to be reasons to be worried.

The Lakers are dealing with injuries to key stars Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton and Ziaire Williams. While Kessler and Sexton have yet to suit up this preseason with finger and lower-body injuries, respectively, Williams is reportedly battling a foot contusion. And even though head coach JJ Redick insists the Lakers aren’t worried, that’s an injury that sometimes takes multiple weeks to heal.

Meanwhile, the Sexton situation seems to be particularly concerning.

Lakers Have Plenty of Reason to Worry About Sexton

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 31: Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

According to Lakers reporter Jovan Buha, Sexton has yet to ramp up practice activity, let alone return-to-play protocol.

“JJ Redick said Collin Sexton was a modified participant in practice today — no scrimmaging — and is day-to-day,” Buha reported Saturday on X, formerly Twitter.

Wrote Buha in a subsequent X post: “When asked for specifics on Sexton’s injury, Redick said Sexton is dealing with a “lower leg injury.”

During a recent live-stream episode of his podcast, “Buha’s Block,” Buha expanded on the potential severity of Sexton’s injury.

“We don’t even know if Sexton’s gonna be available for (the final preseason) game,” Buha expressed. “There’s a chance he just doesn’t play in the preseason. They’re downplaying that one, but all the signs have been he’s yet to play in scrimmaging. … Sexton is the one guy now who has just not participated at all in scrimmaging for the entirety of camp, and it’s been long enough where it’s becoming a bit of concern. That is something to monitor. JJ indicated that is he not fearing that Sexton won’t be available to start the season in terms of the regular season … but it does not sound like he is close to returning in the next week or two.”

Sexton, Kessler Injuries May Be More Troubling Than Previously Expected

Some fans may be skeptical of the injury updates Redick has provided, with some perhaps believing the team is not revealing the true severity of what Kessler and Sexton are battling.

As Buha mentioned, Kessler was at least a scrimmage participant until recently. Sexton, meanwhile, has yet to demonstrate that he is anywhere close to being in game shape.

The Lakers have two preseason games remaining and, in a perfect world, would look to play their regulars substantial minutes in both, especially the fifth and final preseason game, which is often considered a dress rehearsal for many teams.

Redick revealed that there is no firm timetable on when Kessler could return, saying “we’ll see” when asked if the 25-year-old star big man will play Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors. That is concerning, to say the least.

Without Kessler and Sexton in the lineup, the Lakers are truly at a disadvantage by being unable to get their regulars on the floor to develop chemistry. After all, there are a whopping nine new players on the roster.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Hit With Alarming Injury News on Important New $19M Free-Agent Signing

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