Lakers Get Great News as Exciting 22 Yr Old ‘Drastically Improving’ Starting Case

The Los Angeles Lakers have what many would call a bloated roster right now. Not only are they sitting over the maximum required number of players, but there are also actual players who may only see slim to no chances at all to effectively contribute.

Adou Thiero is expected to be on that list — or so was the general expectation before the past few months. In the period from the summer league down to training camp and after two preseason games, the young forward is making a strong case to be actively involved in this new look Lakers team.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, Thiero is one player that could earn serious minutes if the Lakers decide to make a large rotation.

“I do think that Adou Thiero also deserves minutes,” Lane said. “So, do we see an 11-man rotation here with the Lakers? Adou has gotten opportunities; I think he has done fairly well, had the highlight-reel dunk last night against the Warriors. I thought he played really well against the Sacramento Kings.”

Thiero played 17 minutes in both preseason outings and had 10 points in total. It wasn’t exactly the most productive showing on the board but there were signs pointing to his case to be in the main rotation.

Adou Thiero’s Development is Good News for Lakers

Thiero is heading into his second year in the league and after a tumultuous rookie year, this upcoming season could be a breath of fresh air. Already, he has played in the Summer League, took part in training camp and is now active in preseason. He missed all of these last year due to injuries.

Theiro made his Lakers debut in November 2025 and played 25 games for the season. He logged just six minutes per game. After the season, he arrived in the summer looking like the healthiest and most confident version of himself.

“I think his game, his development is a real thing,” Lane added. “He’s got to stay healthy; that crash landing after that ferocious dunk is certainly a concern for him. Got to keep him on the floor and healthy but I think the growth is real. The buzz we have heard out of camp from Adou Thiero is real. This guy is drastically improving his game.”

Thiero could come across as a defensive option in the wings for the Lakers. At 6-foot-8 and a 7-foot wingspan, he can cover defensively guarding multiple positions.

Thiero Could Be Significantly Involved in the Rotation

The selling point for Theiro is that he is still young and can be cushioned into a steady development. However, as much as head coach JJ Redick may be impressed with the forward, finding significant minutes may be a tall task.

With the number of forward additions made this offseason, Theiro could fall in the deep rotation just like last season. However, the 2025 second-round pick will be hopeful to earn more than his previous minutes per game.

“Encouraging to continue investing in Adou Thiero, and the way they’re going to invest in him is getting him minutes,” Lane said.

Time will tell how the Lakers plan to set up but the first few games of the preseason suggest that Thiero will slide into the main rotation.