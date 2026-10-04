Lakers’ JJ Redick Reacts to ‘Fantastic’ Newly-Signed SG Ahead of Kings Game

Finally. Just one more day until Los Angeles Lakers fans can watch their new-look team hit the court.

The excitement surrounding L.A. this season cannot be overstated. This is firmly Luka Doncic’s team, and the Lakers are expected to be a force in the Western Conference after all their new additions. Fans are also hopeful that some of the youngsters will take the next step, from Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero down to Chris Manon, who was re-signed in July.

Manon, 24, is on a two-way deal and is expected to get most of his reps for the South Bay Lakers this season. But Manon will have his chances here and there to make an impression on head coach JJ Redick and get some burn with the standard roster.

Recently-Signed Lakers Guard Standing Out

It may be a little dramatic to say that Manon is a part of the Lakers’ young core, but all he needs is a couple of strong outings in the NBA to start picking up that label. For one, he has already earned the praise of Redick this preseason.

“Particularly the first two days, I thought both [Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke] were (a) really physical part of that wing group,” Redick said Saturday (h/t Silver Screen and Roll). “Chris on Thursday and Chris again today in live play — he’s gotten some exposure with the purple team because we wanted to have scoring balance on both sides — he’s been fantastic the last two days in live play and scrimmages.”

The Lakers brought on Manon after a strong showing in the 2025 summer league, where he averaged 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 50% from both the field and the 3-point line.

Manon spent most of last season in G League, averaging 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 steals in 46 appearances. He also earned All-Defensive Team honors and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Manon Could Work His Way Up

Manon went undrafted in 2025, but that doesn’t mean he had a lowly collegiate career. The 24-year-old finished his career at Cornell University with some impressive defensive feats, becoming the school’s all-time leader in steals per game and finishing second in total steals.

The Lakers saw enough from Manon as a rookie to give him another chance this offseason. Manon played just nine games in the NBA last season, averaging just 5.1 minutes per contest. The goal for Manon to build off that.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are headed to Golden 1 Center to play the in-state rival Sacramento Kings for Monday’s preseason-opener. While the regulars, including Doncic, Reaves and Kessler are expected to get some burn, these low-stakes games will be crucial for players like Manon to make a case for some NBA minutes. Manon will spend most of the 2026-27 season in the G League no matter how he performs in preseason, but he is just trying to build off the nine NBA appearances he had last season.

Tip off from Sacramento is scheduled for 10 p.m.