Lakers Pushed to Sign 6-Foot-11 Former Defensive Player of Year ‘In a Heartbeat’

Time is running out for the Los Angeles Lakers to decide on their roster situation. They have to trim to 15 standard contracted players. While cutting a piece is likely, a trade to further boost the team is preferred.

According to Lake Show Life’s Svyastoslav Rovenchuk, one position the Lakers should look into is a backup to Walker Kessler in the center spot, and one name is Dallas Mavericks center Moussa Cisse.

The situation for Cisse to get into Dallas’ rotation is hanging in the air especially with longtime veteran center Dwight Powell still in the mix.

“Despite holding tight to Cisse throughout the summer, Powell is primed to force the Mavericks to make a tough call between the two,” Rovenchuk wrote. “If Dallas elects to go with the 35-year-old vet over the 24-year-old youngster, the Lakers will not be far from the phone lines.”

Cisse, the former Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of Year, has been actively involved in all three of the Mavs preseason games so far and has been impressive to say the least. However, there are no guarantees that he remains on the roster ahead of the regular season tip-off in the coming weeks.

Lakers Urged to Take Cisse “In a Heartbeat”

Dallas matched a restricted free agent offer sheet from the New York Knicks to sign Cisse. He signed a two-year deal of roughly $4.7 million, with a guaranteed salary this upcoming season. That kind of deal is a cheap one for a backup piece and one that the Mavs will have no problem keeping.

However, Powell’s veteran minimum deal is not far off that which brings it down to the choice of either him or the much younger Cisse. According to Jovan Buha, the Lakers should hope that the latter is the one to be moved as he will be a good enough backup to Kessler. There is also a workaround the Lakers could use to sign him.

“You could dangle the backup job to Cisse and be like, ‘Hey, we’re gonna sign you on a two-way. We’re obviously gonna save some money, but we’re gonna give you the backup spot,’ Buha said. “Assuming you perform well, we will convert you. We’ll waive someone, whoever’s the 15th guy, and then we will convert you at a future date to the roster. But either him on the roster or on a two-way, I think you take that in a heartbeat.”

Cisse played 38 games for Dallas last season and was decent as a backup. It will be surprising that he gets moved all things considered especially as the franchise is aiming for a new era.

Cisse Could Turn Out to Be Reliable Backup Option

There have been some late rumblings that Kevon Looney may not be a reliable direct backup to Kessler. Obviously, the Lakers didn’t sign the veteran to play serious minutes and new addition Sandro Mamukelashvili can also play the backup role in the five spot.

“Looney would currently be the guy who Los Angeles turns to for those minutes,” Rovenchuk added. “The veteran center has been a strong locker room presence since arriving, but his on-court upside is limited. Taking a shot on Cisse for a chance at an upgrade is more than justified for the Lakers.”

Kessler’s health is not guaranteed given that he is coming back from a long injury absence last season. A direct and much more reliable backup center will be the real deal.

Cisse’s biggest upside is his rebounding. He averaged 5.7 rebounds last season playing just under 14 minutes a game. So far in the preseason in the two games he played double digits in minutes, he had six rebounds each in 14 and 16 minutes.