Lakers Sign 6’11” Center Coming Off an Impressive 15-Point, 9-Rebound Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are still working out their roster as the preseason plays out. On Friday, it was reported that the Lakers are signing big man Rafael Castro to an Exhibit 10 contract.

Castro, 23, will receive an opportunity to compete for the regular season roster, and with the Lakers particularly light at center, the 6’11” big man could be in play.

The Lakers could also either waive Castro before the regular season or assign him to the G League.

Lakers Bringing on Young Center

In a move announced Friday evening, the Lakers aim to see what Castro, a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive selection, can bring to the table. Castro went undrafted after spending the 2025-26 season at George Washington University, where he averaged a solid 15.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field. Castro set a school record with a career 64.4 percent field goal percentage.

While the odds seem stacked against Castro to rise from an Exhibit 10 player to the Lakers’ backup big man, he’ll surely have the opportunity to show what he is capable of.

The Lakers have their big man of the future in Walker Kessler, but the 25-year-old star center is currently nursing a finger injury and has not played so far this preseason. Kessler’s absence has opened the door for backup big man Kevon Looney to log some minutes, but it is safe to say that Looney hasn’t proven so far that he is the answer at backup center.

Castro has elite size and possesses solid two-way upside. This signing may not be anything to write home about for the Lakers right now, but Castro could prove otherwise.