Lakers Still Won’t Trade for $25M Center Until He ‘Clears the Air’ With Luka Doncic

Goga Bitadze is one name that has come up recently as a speculated target for the Los Angeles Lakers. He checks all the boxes the franchise needs for a backup center to Walker Kessler. However, not all looks straightforward with the Georgian big.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers’ short list of potential targets, including Bitadze, has something that could hinder a move.

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call and hope it turned out better than their last deal with LAC,” Woike wrote in a Reddit Q&A. “As far as Goga goes, I think he and Luka (Doncic) would have some air to clear first.”

Bitadze’s situation is a bit more personal than franchise dealings as he had an altercation with Doncic last season. There may be some bad blood left over from that.

Lakers May Put Trade for Goga Bitadze on Hold Due to Beef

Doncic and Bitadze got into it March 21 during a Lakers 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic. The situation started as a heated verbal exchange, which prompted both players to be handed technicals. For Doncic, it was his 16th of the season, which would have triggered an automatic one-game suspension.

Fortunately, the league revoked both technicals but the situation was different. Apparently, Doncic claimed that Bitadze said something harsh that involved his family, but the Georgian center denied that claim.

From the outside, both players are not going to be shaking hands anytime soon. However, if Bitadze helps the Lakers and becomes a strong target, Doncic may have to bury any lingering feelings. But the team is now tailored to the Slovenian superstar which makes it a tricky situation.

Feelings aside, the Lakers don’t have all the luxury to get a backup like Bitadze. The 27-year-old big will hit free agency next summer but will still command a return quite significant for a backup.

“If he were available, he could make some sense, but again, the Lakers have limited draft assets and sacrificing, say, 50 percent of them for a player who slots behind the guy who they gave up two firsts and two swaps for, probably isn’t wise,” Woike added.

Bitadze already has a separate connection to L.A. with national teammate Sandro Mamukelashvili joining this summer.

Bitadze’s Potential Addition One to Look Out For

At 6-foot-11, Bitadze brings the required skills for the backup center role. He has rebounding prowess as well as screening, rim protection and inside scoring.

The Lakers may not want to bank solely on Kevon Looney filling the backup minutes to Kessler in the five. The three-time NBA champion has long passed his best years and will most likely be needed for just a few minutes on the floor.

Bitadze is already an established role player and his production in limited minutes will be what the Lakers can benefit from. Also, his deal will be balanced if the Lakers find a way to move two low-earning pieces.