Lakers Pushed to Trade for 6’11” Notorious Luka Doncic Enemy as Kessler’s Backup

The Los Angeles Lakers have played three preseason games so far, and in all three, newly acquired starting center Walker Kessler didn’t play. While head coach JJ Redick has said that it was nothing serious, fans may start to get worried about their center position without the 7-foot-2 star.

Kessler’s backup option at the moment is Kevon Looney, whom many don’t fancy as the direct second option at center. The veteran is a three-time NBA champion but has been on a decline in the last few years.

The Lakers do have Sandro Mamukelashvili, who is a versatile player and can slide into the backup center role. However, according to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, a move for a direct backup piece may be looked at although there isn’t a wide range of options at the moment.

“Goga Bitadze is the guy that I continue to think will be an excellent fit for this Lakers team,” Lane said. “Also got the connection with Mamu playing for the same country.”

The Lakers have played all three preseason games in the space of four days, so it isn’t much of a concern over game misses. However, given that Kessler missed almost the entirety of last season, it won’t hurt to take caution.

Lakers Urged to Go After Goga Bitadze

Bitadze is one of the notable interesting reserve players in the league. He provides enough steady presence to fill in minutes on the floor. At 6-foot-11, he offers rim protection as well as setting good screens.

“That’s the guy that I think the Lakers can trade for that can be an interesting move if the Orlando Magic are willing to make that move,” Lane added.

Bitadze is on an expiring deal which may ease any trade talk should the Lakers key in. His salary is manageable as he will earn around $7.6 million in 2026-27. That is team-friendly money for a backup interior presence.

Possible Option For the Lakers to Make a Move

Bitadze, 27, played 64 games for the Magic last season although he played just 15.2 minutes per game. He has always been utilized as a reserve throughout his career and is a perfect cheap option for non-Kessler minutes.

The downside for the Lakers is that there is currently no space in the roster to add any player. They will have to cut or waive someone to even remain at the allowable roster limit. Making a trade means that two pieces will have to move and two pieces for Bitdaze is too much.

Also, with preseason already underway, a trade may have to pause for the meantime.

“Most teams are going to want to get on the floor for a little bit and not going to start really talking trade until mid-December,” Lane added. “I think the most likely scenario that we’re looking at here is that the Lakers roster is what it is going into the regular season minus one player getting cut.”

From Dec. 15 to Feb. 11 is when the trade market will heat up again in the league, and the Lakers may be involved by then.