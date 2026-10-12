Lakers Trade Pitch Lands 250-Pound LeBron Enemy for 2 Players and Picks

The question isn’t if the Los Angeles Lakers will add another big man; it’s when they’ll do it.

For months, one of the biggest questions about the Lakers is what they’ll do to support star big man Walker Kessler in the frontcourt. As presently constituted, L.A. has one true center who can merely play more than 15 minutes each night, and that is Kessler, the team’s marquee offseason acquisition.

With three preseason games down and the regular season fast approaching, the tune-up games have only highlighted the Lakers’ thin frontcourt depth. While newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili has thoroughly impressed already, he is organically suited as a power forward and is especially offensive-minded.

Could the Lakers Call West Rival for a Trade?

At this point in the calendar, it seems unlikely that the Lakers are angling to make a trade for an impact player. L.A. is above the NBA-mandated roster limit, so something will have to give within the next week. The Lakers could waive a player and set their sights on the regular season, or they could do what many want them to: put together a package for a star-caliber big man.

One move the Lakers could make is to trade outcasts Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht and a couple of picks for Memphis Grizzlies big man Isaiah Stewart, according to a deal proposed by a Fanspo.com trade machine user.

For the Lakers, Stewart is a legitimate starting-caliber player, so playing him off the bench would be an absolute win. A 25-year-old, 6’8” forward who can player center, Stewart hangs his hat on defense, where he has proven to be a versatile option over the years for the Detroit Pistons, who traded Stewart to the Grizzlies in July.

Last season, Stewart, affectionately known as “Beef Stew,” was a crucial cog for the Pistons in one of the best seasons in franchise history. Detroit finished with 60 regular season wins, and Stewart was a large part of that, averaging 10 points per game while receiving votes for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

But … Would Memphis Do the Deal?

While Stewart isn’t exactly a star, he is one of those players who impacts winning in a variety of ways. He is only 25, so he fits well into a Memphis team that is clearly building for the future. There was a purpose behind the Grizzlies’ decision to acquire Stewart in the offseason, so it appears unlikely at best that they would be open to trading the young big man just a few months later.

Even if the Grizzlies were open to moving Stewart, this Lakers package may not be the most enticing. For starters, Memphis is still above the roster limit despite recently waiving former Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell; a deal that brings in more players than it sends out would only exacerbate the issue.

While Memphis could have some interest in taking a chance on Knecht, the former 17th pick in the draft, they wouldn’t be wise to take on Vanderbilt, who is owed roughly $25 million over the next two seasons. Plus, Vanderbilt hasn’t been an impact player in multiple years.