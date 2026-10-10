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Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $54M Record-Setting Star Center Next to Luka Doncic

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles during a 119-109 Warriors win in the season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Not that red flags need to be raised about Walker Kessler’s absence in preseason so far, but perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t put so much emphasis on getting an ideal backup to the newly acquired starting center. 

Kevon Looney was more of a cheap option than an ideal one given how his career has unfolded in the last couple of years. This situation has left many fans wondering whether the franchise could explore another backup big. 

One name that has been speculated and suggested in Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford. The 6-foot-10 star would bring much-needed game that can help the Lakers.

According to Lakers Nation’s Trevor Lane, while it looks good to the eye, Gafford’s average cap hit of around $18 million is a huge turnoff.

“That’s a lot to pay a backup big,” Lane said. “Now, he will be great but do you want to commit that much money to your backup big? Because there would be a ripple effect across the rest of the roster with that money sitting on your books.”

Gafford’s deal keeps him in Dallas until after the 2028-29 season. The franchise doesn’t see him as untouchable but the Lakers may have to dig deep if they want to add him to their roster.

Lakers Proposed Trade for Daniel Gafford 

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 08: Daniel Gafford #21 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after being called for a foul during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

During an interactive session in Lane’s YouTube stream, a listener suggested a possible trade package for Gafford. The main idea is the Lakers moving Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia and Jaden Hardy. This will keep the Lakers within roster limits and clear a good space for Gafford’s deal.

However, moving three pieces for Gafford may be over the top and not feasible given that the Mavs player has three years left on his current deal.  

“Would the Lakers be a better team right now if you move Jake, Hardy, DK for Gafford? We can talk about it, but also keep in mind those are three expiring contracts…,” Lane added. “Now you’ve got an $18 million contract on your books when you had been projecting $0 on your books.”

Knecht is heavily speculated to be moved either through a trade path or being cut. Hardy’s case is a bit uncertain but LaRavia who played the entire 82 games last season has a strong case to remain on the roster.    

Gafford Could be the Perfect Backup Option

Gafford, who set the record for the highest field goal percentage in a single postseason in 2021, is at the right age bracket for the Lakers to offer a long-term option as a backup piece. Just like Sandro Mamukelashvili, he is also a versatile player in the forward role and can get minutes at power forward or center spots. 

Gafford is a bit taller than Mamukelashvili and also a better rebounder. He has played more games as a starter than the Georgian.

“Gafford would be great as a backup big,” Lane said. “I think that would instantly solve the Lakers problem and make Kevon Looney the third guy… I think this would go a long way to help the Lakers.”

Gafford was impressive for Dallas in his first season as they reached the NBA finals in 2024. He joined mid-season and played alongside current Lakers superstar Luka Doncic. The Slovenian was in rhythm with the Mavs bigs Gafford and Dereck Lively II.



Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Lakers Trade Pitch Lands $54M Record-Setting Star Center Next to Luka Doncic

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