Proposed NBA Trade Has Lakers Land 7’2″ Do-it-All Center for Jarred Vanderbilt

A lot can still happen around the league before the trade deadline, especially with the Los Angeles Lakers. A 2-0 start to the season won’t stop the chatter on possible roster upgrades in the long run and in the playoffs.

One suggested proposal by a fan is a move for Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis, with Jarred Vanderbilt being the trade chip.

According to Lakers Insider Jovan Buha, any potential trade for Porzingis is not impossible, but the chances are slim.

“This is an interesting one because first and foremost, we don’t know if Kristaps Porzingis is ever going to play in the NBA again,” Buha said. “There is the recent reports from ESPN and Shams Charania about him being contemplating retirement based on all the medical stuff he is dealing with right now.

“But he does have a $20 million contract for this year and a player option for next year. I assume unless he retires, he will pick up that player option.”

Porzingis will always be a wildcard move any day. His health history is alarming, but he is a championship-caliber big who could be an elite backup option to Walker Kessler.

Lakers Insider Shares Thoughts on Possible Trade for Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis joined Golden State at the last trade deadline, and it hasn’t been the most favorable of stints, considering what they gave up to acquire him. It hasn’t been that the 31-year-old former All-Star center hasn’t lived up to expectations on the floor, but he hasn’t been readily available. He played only 15 games for the Warriors.

That alone is every red flag that the Lakers need but the idea is that Porzingis will not be a starter. However, according to Buha, the financial aspect is another hindrance as the trade may not be feasible for the Lakers.

“There is a massive risk here, if you do this trade… you take on some additional money and I wonder if Golden State will throw something in,” Buha added. “But to this point, when we are talking about Vando over the summer, what I propose when people throw out the Vando trade. Realistically the only way I see L.A. trading Vando is if they trade him for another sub-par contract. Another contract that a team is trying to get off from.”

Vanderbilt has been one of the top names on the Lakers trade list this summer but he is still in L.A. However, he is yet to feature in the first couple of games which indicates that he has fallen off the rotation. But Buha suggests that any trade for him won’t be for a higher salary earner.

Weighing Whether L.A. Needs Porzingis

The Lakers’ only like-for-like backup option for Kessler is Kevon Looney and there have been some eyebrows raised over leaning on the veteran if their starting center is absent.

Kessler has started the season strong with 26 and 22 points respectively in his first two games. The Lakers are getting their full money’s worth but they will keep in the back of their minds that he may not always be available. A reliable backuo option to the 7-foot-2 center has been speculated with Porzingis joining the queue.

A move for Porzingis could be a chance for the Lakers to free up some deeper rotational players but even at that, their cap space will be tight.

“If you do take on Porzingis you are still under the first apron, you are going to be close there,” Buha said. “You could throw in (Jaden) Hardy, you could throw in Bronny (James)… You could throw in Looney, maybe go back to Golden State.”

Porzingis will be an ideal backup to Kessler if he manages to stay on the floor. In those handful of games for the Warriors, he averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds as well as 1.1 blocks per game. But the tax has always been whether he can stay on the floot for a sustained period.