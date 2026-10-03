Lakers Could Trade Jarred Vanderbilt for Dangerous $15 Million Starting Forward

Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt has been popular in trade rumors over the last four months. If you pulled up Fanspo trade machine in the heat of the offseason, you may have caught Vanderbilt as one of the most frequently involved players.

Vanderbilt, 27, is still in the start of his prime and already an established defensive star, but things have been trending downward for the veteran swingman since his first season in Los Angeles. Although Vanderbilt bounced back in the health department last season — minus a grotesque finger injury sustained in the second round of the playoffs — he hasn’t shown that he deserves a permanent spot in the rotation.

That is one of the perhaps multiple reasons why the Lakers looked to trade Vanderbilt in the offseason.

Vanderbilt Could Be Involved in a Deal for an Impact Star

Vanderbilt makes considerably more money than any other speculated Lakers trade candidate. Vanderbilt has been challenging to trade in part because he has roughly $25 million remaining on his contract. And even if a team out there was willing to absorb that salary, they would want draft capital attached. But according to Fansided’s Mat Issa, Vanderbilt could be moved in a trade that sends New Orleans Pelicans star Herbert Jones to the Lakers.

“One way the Lakers could get him is by trading Jarred Vanderbilt, two first round pick swaps and a second round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans,” Issa wrote. “Not a bad price to pay for a guy who is cost-controlled for the next four seasons.”

Jones, 27, has been a fixture in Lakers trade rumors for … knows how long. Although it is highly debatable whether the Lakers would be willing to take on Jones’ $90 million salary, there is no denying that he would be a clear upgrade over any player in line to start at either small forward or power forward for L.A. this season.

“Herbert Jones is one of the most complete defensive wings in the game,” Issa wrote. “He’s finished in the 86th percentile or higher in Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus in each of the first five seasons of his career, and last year, he was in the 91st percentile in steal rate and the 56th percentile in block rate (per Dunks & Threes). He’s managed those ranks while also being tasked with guarding the other team’s best wing.”

Jones a Gettable Trade Target?

Jones has been a rumored NBA trade target — but what Pelican isn’t? Jones is joined by fellow teammates Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy among the list of the most frequently mentioned players in trade rumors.

With the Pelicans recently handing forward Saddiq Bey a new contract, there is growing buzz that New Orleans could have Jones on the trade block. It is, however, important to note that Jones signed a multi-year contract extension just 15 months ago.

If Jones is available in trade talks, the Pelicans — because they are the (no offense) stinkin’ Pelicans — would probably ask for nothing less than a couple of first round picks. The Lakers, by the way, don’t have that.

Jones, a dangerously-elite on-ball defender, would only level-up an already promising-looking Lakers defense, but offensively, there are several better ways L.A. could go.