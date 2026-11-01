Lakers Get Encouraging Injury Update on Key Starter After Warriors Collapse

The Los Angeles Lakers could get a much-needed boost to their starting lineup after one of their most frustrating losses of the young season.

Ziaire Williams has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors after missing two consecutive contests because of a left foot injury.

The update comes after Los Angeles squandered a 25-point lead in Friday’s 112-95 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

The Lakers led by 23 after the first quarter, only to watch Stephen Curry and the Warriors erase the deficit and take control.

Now, coach JJ Redick could have another perimeter option available as Los Angeles looks to bounce back.

Lakers Upgrade Ziaire Williams Ahead of Raptors Game

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Williams is questionable because of left foot and heel injury management.

The 25-year-old forward has not played since Tuesday’s loss to Portland.

He subsequently missed Wednesday’s victory over the Clippers and Friday’s defeat against Golden State.

Before the Clippers game, Redick explained that Williams experienced soreness following the Portland contest.

With the Lakers navigating five games in seven nights, Redick said the team was taking a precautionary approach.

Williams was initially questionable Friday before being downgraded to out.

His improved designation Saturday suggests a return could be approaching, although his availability remains uncertain.

25-Point Collapse Exposes Need for Reinforcements

The Lakers appeared headed toward another convincing victory over Golden State when they raced to a 38-15 first-quarter lead Friday.

They eventually pushed their advantage to 25 points.

But the Warriors responded with a stunning turnaround.

Golden State outscored Los Angeles 38-15 in the second quarter to erase the deficit by halftime.

Curry finished with 31 points as the Warriors pulled away for a 112-95 victory.

Dončić scored 37 points, but the Lakers managed just 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The loss dropped Los Angeles to 4-2.

Williams’ absence removed a versatile defender from Redick’s rotation, although his return alone would not solve the offensive problems that surfaced against Golden State.

The former first-round pick averaged 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists across his first four games.

He also provided efficient perimeter shooting while defending multiple positions.

His possible return would give the Lakers additional flexibility as they attempt to avoid another setback.

Lakers Receive More Injury Updates Before Toronto Game

Williams wasn’t the only player whose status improved Saturday.

Rookie Cameron Carr is no longer listed on the injury report after recovering from a right oblique strain.

His availability could create an opportunity for his NBA debut.

Adou Thiero remains sidelined because of left knee injury management, while Walker Kessler is available despite a finger injury.

Toronto will be without Kawhi Leonard because of left knee injury management.

Following Friday’s collapse, the Lakers have little time to dwell on the loss.

They host the Raptors on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, hoping Williams can help them get back on track.