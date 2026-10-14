LeBron James Gets Very Concerning News After Lakers Departure

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly interested in bringing back NBA superstar LeBron James this summer, but he instead signed a deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers in a blockbuster move. However, before even playing a game with Philly, James could already be regretting his decision to leave the Lakers after a new report that could potentially send shockwaves through the league.

According to Pablo Torre, the investigative reporter might start a deep dive into James’ deal with the 76ers after he was seen flying into the city and practice facility on a Fanatics-branded helicopter in what might be the second iteration of his Kawhi Leonard salary cap circumvention reporting.

Torre was the first domino that ultimately led the Los Angeles Clippers to lose five first-round picks in one of the biggest punishments in NBA history, and based on his recent comments, Torre could shift his focus to James, who left the Lakers to join the 76ers on a veteran minimum contract.

LeBron James Gets Very Concerning News After Pablo Torre Comments

Speaking at a recent Front Office Sports event after James was seen in a Fanatics-branded helicopter, Torre made some comments that might make the superstar and everyone involved in the 76ers organization start shaking in their boots.

“It’s something that I also have been watching, of course,” Torre said. “I know that Fanatics logo, I saw that. I was also a little mad that I didn’t get to get that one first.”

James does have a public endorsement deal with Fanatics, but as many have now speculated, questions are still unanswered about whether the NBA’s all-time leading scorer is getting a massive payday to somehow make back the money he could have gotten from another team, like the Lakers, after signing for just under $4 million with Philadelphia this season.

“On that story specifically, I will say that we’re very interested. And we are, of course, looking into all the ways that is both a good story, as well as something of interest to the league.”

Torre first broke the story about Leonard, the Clippers, and the now-bankrupt Aspiration company that sent shockwaves through the league all of last season.

Now, he could turn his attention to James, after the superstar has been the subject of speculation before even playing a competitive game with the 76ers.

The Lakers Could Have Brought Back The Star For More Money

As mentioned, James signed a two-year veteran minimum contract with the 76ers, a move that many saw as surprising considering his still sky-high value around the league. He chose to take less money to join a contending team, but as Torre said, there could have been other factors at play to help him make back some of the millions he lost out on by taking a smaller deal.

But though he joined Philadelphia, James had a bigger offer on the table from the Lakers, who said publicly they wanted to bring him back.

“He’s given so much to his teammates, to this organization. And the thing we want to do more than anything else is honor him back,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in May. “Of course, any team, including ours, would love to have LeBron James on their roster. That’s a blessing in itself just with what he does.”

The Lakers were reportedly ready to offer James a new deal worth close to the mid-level exception to bring him back this season, in the range of $15-$20 million a year. Instead, he took less money to head out East.

Could this be because he had another way of making that money back with his connections to Michael Rubin’s Fanatics company or through another route? Potentially.

While that remains undetermined for the time being, if Torre starts an investigation, the reporter has a strong history of digging up dirt, and James could very well be his next target.

If the superstar did leave the Lakers to join what many believe is a stronger team and get his payday in a non-traditional form, it could lead to one of the biggest NBA storylines in league history.

Despite losing James, Los Angeles might feel lucky they might not be involved in what has the chance to significantly change the course of the league, should Torre find anything in his new venture.