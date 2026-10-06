LeBron James Reacts to 3-Year Lakers Star’s Electric 21-Point Preseason Game

NBA basketball is back after one of the more eventful offseasons in recent history. Both L.A. teams, the Lakers and Clippers, started the preseason with wins.

Before the Lakers stomped the Sacramento Kings in a 24-point win, the Clippers secured a 104-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors, with newcomer Rui Hachimura, who spent 3 ½ seasons in purple-and-gold, stealing the show.

Hachimura, 28, left the Lakers this offseason, much to the chagrin of fans, signing a two-year deal with the Clippers. Already, Lakers fans are having to hear that not re-signing Hachimura was one of, if not the, biggest misstep of the offseason. And then came LeBron James’ reaction, which reinforced the Lakers’ loss and the Clippers’ gain.

Former Lakers Superstar Reacts to Hachimura’s Breakout Performance

Now that’s one way to introduce yourself to a new team and a new fanbase. The Clippers may still be reeling after the NBA handed out some strong penalties as a result of an investigation, but Hachimura’s standout performance brought some early hope to this new Clippers season. The 28-year-old’s lights-out shooting night generated a reaction from James, his former Lakers teammate.

Reacted James on Instagram: “RUI DOG! Black Samurai tooo good!”

James took a moment to sing the praises of Hachimura, leaving a comment on @NBAOnESPN’s post showing highlights from his Sunday performance.

Hachimura poured in 21 points while cashing four of his five 3-point attempts. Hachimura picked up where he left off as a Laker last season with his unconscious shooting. The veteran forward has evolved into one of the league’s premiere long-range deadeyes, shooting over 50 percent from beyond the arc in last spring’s playoffs.

Hachimura’s description of his first action in Clippers threads?

“This is what I do.”

More importantly for the Clippers, Hachimura already feels at home. Sure, not having to change cities despite changing teams is a rare luxury, but Hachimura’s confidence suggests he would have performed just as well to open the preseason no matter where he landed this offseason.

“It’s experience you know, I’ve been with two or three different teams,” Hachimura said Sunday. “This is my eighth year. I’ve been in the playoff many times. It’s experience … Just been communicating with (head coach Ty Lue) a lot, especially this whole camp. That’s important. I like to learn from him.”

James, Hachimura Starting a New Chapter

James and Hachimura were not only huge pieces of the Lakers’ identity over the past few seasons, but they were the team’s top two players during last season’s playoffs.

Both players departed the Lakers in late June, with James joining the Philadelphia 76ers in late July after a nearly monthlong free agency process.

James and Hachimura leaving was part and parcel of a large roster turnover for the Lakers this offseason, as the team pushed to revamp the pieces around superstar guard Luka Doncic. Veterans Marcus Smart, Luke Kennard, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes were the others to leave the franchise during the offseason.

Meanwhile, the Lakers didn’t exactly miss Hachimura on Monday night, defeating the Kings by 24 points, with newcomers Cameron Carr and Ziaire Williams, a potential Hachimura replacement, shining in the team’s dominant win.