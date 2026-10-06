Concerning LeBron James News Emerges After Star Cut Ties With Lakers for 76ers

LeBron James is beginning his life with a new team, while the Los Angeles Lakers are officially starting the Luka Doncic era. New details are emerging about James beginning his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that James is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot. James has also been focused on making sure his back is in top form after being sidelined with an injury last season.

The Sixers superstar is already doing the unthinkable at 41 years old. Yet, it is worth monitoring James’ health with the legend dealing with a chronic issue before the NBA season actually starts.

The latest health update comes as McMenamin detailed James’ routine before a Sixers practice on Friday, October 2.

“James’ daily routine begins at the Sixers’ training complex around 7:45 a.m., when he is met by his longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias, to work on his body,” McMenamin wrote in an October 5, story titled, “Behind the scenes inside LeBron’s first 76ers training camp.”

“There is stretching, activation and modalities to check off as he embarks on an unprecedented 24th NBA season, breaking his NBA record for player longevity with every game he plays,” McMenamin added.

“And there is special attention paid to his left foot, which has chronic arthritis, sources told ESPN, and his lower back, which caused him to miss the first month of last season because of sciatica.”

It is worth noting that James missed 22 games with the Lakers during the 2025-26 season. For the Sixers, James is on such an affordable deal that the move was a no-brainer.

Let’s explore the latest NBA news and rumors.

Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Believed Lakers Wanted to Cut Ties Ahead of NBA Free Agency, Says Insider

James’ breakup with the Lakers continues to be fascinating. While the superstar is the one who announced the news about a Los Angeles exit, James appears to believe the Lakers were ready to move on and focus on Doncic.

“People close to James believed the Lakers were ready to move on from the 22-time All-Star and were never serious about re-signing him despite president of basketball operations and GM Rob Pelinka stating the contrary during an end-of-season news conference after L.A. was swept in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder,” McMenamin detailed in a July 29, article titled, “Inside LeBron James’ decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers.”

“Multiple sources within the Sixers and close to James who spoke to ESPN since the decision were in agreement on one thing: Philadelphia was a bold choice.”

LeBron James on Bolting Lakers: ‘I Didn’t Leave My Family to Lose in the Second Round’

James has attempted to make it clear that his move from the Lakers to the 76ers is about winning. The star signed a team-friendly two-year, $7.9 million contract with Philly, something James did not appear willing to do with the Lakers.

“I didn’t leave my family to lose in the second round,” James told reporters on September 28, per Yahoo Sports.

James’ health continues to be worth monitoring as the star begins his 76ers era.