LeBron James’ New Role With 76ers Takes Shape After Lakers Departure

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James is beginning a new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, and his first appearances with his new team suggest the NBA legend could be taking on a different offensive role.

James has spent much of his career balancing the responsibilities of an elite scorer and primary playmaker. But Philadelphia’s collection of offensive talent could allow the 41-year-old to place a greater emphasis on distributing the basketball.

That possibility was highlighted in a new October 12 report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, who examined James’ adjustment to Philadelphia and the team’s developing offensive identity.

With Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid surrounding James, the Sixers possess multiple scoring options capable of assuming significant offensive responsibilities.

For the former Lakers superstar, that could mean prioritizing the playmaking abilities that remain among the strongest parts of his game.

LeBron James Emerging as 76ers’ Primary Playmaker

James gave Philadelphia an early glimpse of that approach during his October 8 preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the Sixers lost 114-108, James demonstrated his ability to control the offense without looking to score at every opportunity.

He recorded 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in approximately 18 minutes, attempting just one official field goal.

Remarkably, all five assists came during the first quarter.

According to Jones, James repeatedly found teammates in scoring positions, including VJ Edgecombe on multiple opportunities near the basket and Maxey for an open three-pointer.

The veteran also created opportunities for Jabari Walker and Dean Wade, showcasing the passing instincts that have helped define his 23-year NBA career.

James explained that attacking before opposing defenses get organized is a priority for Philadelphia.

“I think it’s always important just to be able to attack offensively before the defense is set,” James told reporters, according to The Athletic.

The approach makes sense for a roster featuring several players capable of creating their own offense.

Rather than having James shoulder an enormous scoring burden, the Sixers can take advantage of his court vision while allowing their other stars to capitalize on the opportunities he creates.

LeBron James’ Final Lakers Season Showed His Changing Game

James’ evolving responsibilities in Philadelphia are particularly interesting when compared with his final season in Los Angeles.

During the 2025-26 campaign, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds across 60 regular-season appearances.

He shot 51.5% from the field while averaging 33.2 minutes per game.

Those numbers demonstrated that James remained a productive offensive contributor, even as his scoring average declined from the extraordinary standards he established earlier in his career.

The Lakers had relied on James’ unusual combination of scoring ability, passing and basketball intelligence throughout his eight seasons with the franchise.

But his departure in the summer of 2026 ended that partnership, leaving Los Angeles to move forward without the player who helped deliver its 2020 NBA championship.

James informed the Lakers on June 30 that he would not return for another season, ultimately signing a two-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia in July.

The move reunited him with the Eastern Conference and placed him alongside a talented supporting cast that includes several established offensive stars.

For Lakers fans accustomed to watching James direct their offense, his early performances with Philadelphia offer a familiar sight in a different uniform.

The question is whether his new surroundings can help him remain an elite contributor without requiring the same scoring production he delivered for much of his career.

LeBron James Says 76ers Chemistry Will Take Time

While James’ passing has already been on display, the veteran acknowledges that Philadelphia’s new lineup remains a work in progress.

“Obviously, this has been a small sample size for us, and we’re still trying to learn each other on the floor,” James said, according to The Athletic.

James has spent his career adapting to different teammates, coaches and playing styles, but his arrival in Philadelphia marks his first transition to a new organization since joining the Lakers in 2018.

The Sixers must also incorporate Brown, Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and other recent additions.

That makes the coming weeks especially important as the team determines how to distribute offensive responsibilities.

For James, the adjustment comes at an unusual stage of his career.

He is entering his 24th NBA season after publicly considering retirement following his final campaign in Los Angeles.

Rather than stepping away, he elected to pursue another championship opportunity with Philadelphia.

His first preseason performance offered a glimpse of what that pursuit might look like.

James may not need to be the Sixers’ leading scorer to remain one of their most important offensive players.