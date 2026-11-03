Although Russell Westbrook still had some gas left in the tank, the superstar NBA guard ultimately decided to call it a career this year.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard will soon see his number retired in Oklahoma City, which will be just the start of his send-off.

With Westbrook waiting for his inevitable Hall of Fame invitation, the ex-Lakers forward LeBron James recently shared his message for the 37-year-old superstar.

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Russell Westbrook Special Message

On the latest episode of ‘Mind The Game,’ James spoke on Westbrook’s retirement:

“We got to give him his flowers. Cheers to Brody, man. One of the most fierce competitors that the game has ever seen. Obviously, triple-double king, MVP, gold medalist, been to the NBA Finals, scoring champ,” LeBron said of Westbrook.

Although James shared the court with Westbrook for a short period with the Lakers, he remembered facing Westbrook in an NBA Finals series when it was the Miami Heat versus the OKC Thunder.

“He lit our ass up for like a 40-piece, and it was just like, bang, bang, bang, like just force after force after force,” James recalled.

“It’s like nonstop energy, and I think one of the things about Russ that doesn’t get talked about is like the guy never wanted to take a night off. Wanted to play in every single game. Being a teammate of his for that year or two, I think it was year and a half, maybe two years in LA. Never wanted to take a game off. Never wanted to take a practice off. Great dude.”

James added that he was super happy for Westbrook’s decision, and that “Hall of Fame jacket is next for him.”

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers Run

Westbrook joined forces with LeBron James in 2021.

During the 2021-2022 season, Westbrook started 78 games for the Lakers. That year, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

In 2022-2023, Westbrook played in 52 games for the Lakers, mostly as a reserve. He continued to produce 15.9 points per game, along with 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds. He finished the year with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since then, Westbrook had runs with the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings. He finished his 18-year career with the Kings in 2026-2026.