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Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Russell Westbrook Special Message

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Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix Suns
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Russell Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up on the court before the NBA preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although Russell Westbrook still had some gas left in the tank, the superstar NBA guard ultimately decided to call it a career this year.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard will soon see his number retired in Oklahoma City, which will be just the start of his send-off.

With Westbrook waiting for his inevitable Hall of Fame invitation, the ex-Lakers forward LeBron James recently shared his message for the 37-year-old superstar.

Ex-Lakers Star LeBron James Sends Russell Westbrook Special Message

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 05: LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk on the sideline after Westbrook was called for a technical foul on the bench in the third quarter of their preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at T-Mobile Arena on October 05, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Suns defeated the Lakers 119-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On the latest episode of ‘Mind The Game,’ James spoke on Westbrook’s retirement:

“We got to give him his flowers. Cheers to Brody, man. One of the most fierce competitors that the game has ever seen. Obviously, triple-double king, MVP, gold medalist, been to the NBA Finals, scoring champ,” LeBron said of Westbrook.

Although James shared the court with Westbrook for a short period with the Lakers, he remembered facing Westbrook in an NBA Finals series when it was the Miami Heat versus the OKC Thunder.

“He lit our ass up for like a 40-piece, and it was just like, bang, bang, bang, like just force after force after force,” James recalled.

“It’s like nonstop energy, and I think one of the things about Russ that doesn’t get talked about is like the guy never wanted to take a night off. Wanted to play in every single game. Being a teammate of his for that year or two, I think it was year and a half, maybe two years in LA. Never wanted to take a game off. Never wanted to take a practice off. Great dude.”

James added that he was super happy for Westbrook’s decision, and that “Hall of Fame jacket is next for him.”

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers Run

Los Angeles Lakers v Philadelphia 76ers
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – DECEMBER 09: LeBron James #6 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers speak during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on December 09, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Westbrook joined forces with LeBron James in 2021.

During the 2021-2022 season, Westbrook started 78 games for the Lakers. That year, he averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists.

In 2022-2023, Westbrook played in 52 games for the Lakers, mostly as a reserve. He continued to produce 15.9 points per game, along with 7.5 assists, and 6.2 rebounds. He finished the year with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Since then, Westbrook had runs with the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings. He finished his 18-year career with the Kings in 2026-2026.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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