Los Angeles Lakers Release Player After Kings Game

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 114-110.

William Kyle had two points and one block while shooting 1/2 from the field in three minutes of playing time.

Los Angeles Lakers Release Player

On Friday, the Lakers announced that they had waived Kyle.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Rafael Castro. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward William Kyle III.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

Here’s what people were saying about the moves:

@NBAGeneralist_: “probably the right move but would love to keep Kyle in the South Bay team”

Law Murray: “The Los Angeles Lakers have swapped William Kyle III out of their training camp roster and have added Rafael Castro, who was briefly on a two-way with the Rockets this offseason Castro is an undrafted rookie center out of George Washington. 2x all conference and All-Defense in the Atlantic 10″

@LAN8VE: “Need the scoop on this guy … any body know if he can ball? William Kyle had the worst hands I’ve ever seen lol”

@shazzahoe: “I liked Kyle im sure he’ll get some run with Coachella but Castro is someone I liked in the draft as a 2nd rounder, concerned about his hands but let’s hope we see him ball out”

@JordanDLakerFan: “Just did a quick dive into the film and i like his tape. Says he’s 6’10 but he looks a bit shorter than that. Like 6’8-6’9 but he’s athletic so it could work. Kyle III was athletic too tho but his freethrow regimen was nasty 😂😂. Hopefully he shows us somethin in these last two”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They will play their first game of the 2026-27 season when they host the Golden State Warriors on October 21.