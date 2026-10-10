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Los Angeles Lakers Release Player After Kings Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of a Los Angeles Lakers logo on the court before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings by a score of 114-110.

William Kyle had two points and one block while shooting 1/2 from the field in three minutes of playing time.

Los Angeles Lakers Release Player

GettyDaeqwon Plowden #29 of the Sacramento Kings blocks a shot from William Kyle III #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

On Friday, the Lakers announced that they had waived Kyle.

Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation wrote: “The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Rafael Castro. In a corresponding move, the team has waived forward William Kyle III.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster Move

GettyDaeqwon Plowden #29 of the Sacramento Kings blocks a shot from William Kyle III #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the moves:

@NBAGeneralist_: “probably the right move but would love to keep Kyle in the South Bay team”

Law Murray: “The Los Angeles Lakers have swapped William Kyle III out of their training camp roster and have added Rafael Castro, who was briefly on a two-way with the Rockets this offseason Castro is an undrafted rookie center out of George Washington. 2x all conference and All-Defense in the Atlantic 10″

@LAN8VE: “Need the scoop on this guy … any body know if he can ball? William Kyle had the worst hands I’ve ever seen lol”

@shazzahoe: “I liked Kyle im sure he’ll get some run with Coachella but Castro is someone I liked in the draft as a 2nd rounder, concerned about his hands but let’s hope we see him ball out”

@JordanDLakerFan: “Just did a quick dive into the film and i like his tape. Says he’s 6’10 but he looks a bit shorter than that. Like 6’8-6’9 but he’s athletic so it could work. Kyle III was athletic too tho but his freethrow regimen was nasty 😂😂. Hopefully he shows us somethin in these last two”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

The Lakers are coming off a year where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They will play their first game of the 2026-27 season when they host the Golden State Warriors on October 21.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Release Player After Kings Game

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