Lakers Provide Luka Doncic Injury Status Update vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a five-game stretch over seven days. Heading into Friday’s contest against the Golden State Warriors, it is Game No. 3.

Lakers superstar Luka Doncic missed his first game of the 2026-27 season, sitting out of Wednesday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Heading into Friday, the 27-year-old will be available to play.

Doncic was not listed on the Lakers’ injury report against the Warriors, according to the NBA’s official injury report. After missing one game due to back tightness, he will return to the lineup.

Center Walker Kessler will also be available after appearing on the report with a left finger splint. Cameron Carr (oblique), Adou Thiero (knee), and Ziaire Williams (foot) are listed as out.