Lakers Star Luka Doncic Gets Called ‘Insufferable’ Amid Hot Start to Season

This might be the season that Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers finally wins an MVP.

Doncic is off to a scorching start this season. He is averaging 38.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals in seven games.

The Lakers are also winning. They are 6-2 to start the season and currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic Called ‘Insufferable’

Despite a historic start to his ninth NBA season, not everybody is impressed with Luka Doncic.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons described Doncic’s current play as “insufferable” and hard to watch as a fan.

Simmons acknowledged the Lakers superstar’s greatness, but the way he complains every game makes him a tough watch.

“I think the guy is brilliant,” Simmons said. “I think he’s one of the best offensive players I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s not a new take to say that his behavior during games has been a little insufferable.”

“I think this is the most insufferable he’s ever been,” he continued. “I can’t believe how he behaves for 2.5 hours at these games. And I don’t know one person who enjoys it.”

Simmons even compared Doncic to chef Gordon Ramsey, who usually screams during his reality television shows. He can’t believe how unhappy the Lakers superstar is with everybody, from officials to just everything that has been happening inside the court in games.

It’s not new criticism of Doncic, since he has always been a complainer. He remains a must-see player because he can score at will against any team.

However, Simmons isn’t thrilled about putting Lakers games on because he knows Doncic is going to be complaining a lot.

Luka Doncic Once Admitted He Complains Too Much

Back in 2021, when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic was called out by then-Mavs owner Mark Cuban for complaining too much.

It led to Doncic admitting that he complains too much and will work on his behavior.

“I realize it,” Doncic said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “It’s something that I’m not supposed to do. [It’s difficult] with all the emotions in games, but obviously I’ve got to stop. It’s just hard for me on the court with all the emotions, but I realize it, and I’ve got to work on this. It’s tough to do it, but I’ve got to work on it and be way better than this.”

Doncic did get it under control at times, but it remains one of the least admirable parts of his game.