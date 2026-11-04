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Lakers Star Luka Doncic Gets Called ‘Insufferable’ Amid Hot Start to Season

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as fans chant his name during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

This might be the season that Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers finally wins an MVP.

Doncic is off to a scorching start this season. He is averaging 38.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals in seven games.

The Lakers are also winning. They are 6-2 to start the season and currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference standings.

Luka Doncic Called ‘Insufferable’

Luka Doncic, Walker Kessler
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during their game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on October 30, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Despite a historic start to his ninth NBA season, not everybody is impressed with Luka Doncic.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons described Doncic’s current play as “insufferable” and hard to watch as a fan.

Simmons acknowledged the Lakers superstar’s greatness, but the way he complains every game makes him a tough watch.

“I think the guy is brilliant,” Simmons said. “I think he’s one of the best offensive players I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s not a new take to say that his behavior during games has been a little insufferable.”

“I think this is the most insufferable he’s ever been,” he continued. “I can’t believe how he behaves for 2.5 hours at these games. And I don’t know one person who enjoys it.”

Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers, Lakers injury report
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 136-129 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on October 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Simmons even compared Doncic to chef Gordon Ramsey, who usually screams during his reality television shows. He can’t believe how unhappy the Lakers superstar is with everybody, from officials to just everything that has been happening inside the court in games.

It’s not new criticism of Doncic, since he has always been a complainer. He remains a must-see player because he can score at will against any team.

However, Simmons isn’t thrilled about putting Lakers games on because he knows Doncic is going to be complaining a lot.

Luka Doncic Once Admitted He Complains Too Much

Luka Doncic
GettyLuka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in a preseason game at Crypto.com Arena on October 08, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Back in 2021, when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic was called out by then-Mavs owner Mark Cuban for complaining too much.

It led to Doncic admitting that he complains too much and will work on his behavior.

“I realize it,” Doncic said via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “It’s something that I’m not supposed to do. [It’s difficult] with all the emotions in games, but obviously I’ve got to stop. It’s just hard for me on the court with all the emotions, but I realize it, and I’ve got to work on this. It’s tough to do it, but I’ve got to work on it and be way better than this.”

Doncic did get it under control at times, but it remains one of the least admirable parts of his game.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Lakers Star Luka Doncic Gets Called ‘Insufferable’ Amid Hot Start to Season

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