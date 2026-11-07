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NBA’s Luka Doncic Announcement Caps Off Lakers’ Win Streak

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Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on November 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Slovenian guard Luka Doncic continued his historic run in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-118 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in an NBA Cup tie on Friday night.

Doncic scored 40+ points in the Lakers’ fourth straight win, joining Kobe Bryant as the only player in franchise history to do so.

The NBA announced:

LUKA JUST DROPPED 53 POINTS 🚨

🪄 53 PTS
🪄 5 REB
🪄 5 AST
🪄 5 3PM
🪄
@emirates
NBA Cup Group Play W

FIRST LAKER SINCE KOBE BRYANT (JAN 10-14, 2012) TO SCORE 40+ PTS IN 4 STRAIGHT GAMES 🤯

Doncic’s 361 points through nine games are the most by any player since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63, the NBA announced.

361 POINTS FOR LUKA THROUGH 9 GAMES 🤯

Luka Dončić (40.1 PPG) joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players across NBA history to average 40+ PPG through his first nine games of a season.

Luka Doncic MVP Momentum

Doncic is putting together a career year across the board. He leads the league with 5.8 threes per game while setting personal bests in field goals (12.2), free throws (9.9) and plus/minus (+15.6) — all on peak efficiency (.498/.419/.873 shooting splits).

Can Doncic become the first player since Chamberlain to average over 40 in a season? The 27-year-old superstar isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“It’s obviously a long season,” Doncic said, via ESPN’s Ben Golliver.

“We’re 10 games in. We’ve got 72 left. As long as we’re winning, I’m good. I got [the shots] up today, I’m not going to lie. Hopefully, it continues, but you never know.”

Lakers Win Four in a Row

The Lakers secured the No. 1 seed in the West with Friday’s victory over the Blazers. Much like Doncic, head coach JJ Redick is keeping things in perspective —emphasizing that his team still has a ways to go before matching powerhouses like the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

“I think we’re already a really together group,” Redick said after Friday’s win, via Silver Screen and Roll. 

“You don’t become a resilient team in 10 games, five games, 20 games. It takes a full season to build that resiliency. … But, the fact that this is a very together group and we’ve already shown a level of resiliency, it’s exciting, it’s promising and I want to continue building on that.”

The Lakers (8-2) will next face the Detroit Pistons (6-2) on the road on Sunday.

Sai Mohan covers the NBA for Heavy.com. Based in Portugal, Sai is a seasoned sportswriter with nearly two decades of publishing experience, including bylines at Yardbarker, FanSided's Hoops Habit and more. More about Sai Mohan

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