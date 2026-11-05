Lakers Superstar Luka Doncic Reveals Secret to Dominant Start to Season

Another night, another 40-point performance from Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic continued his hot start to the season on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

In the Lakers’ 116-103 win, Doncic had 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 11-for-23 shooting from the field. He also knocked down six 3-point shots and went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line.

Secret to Luka Doncic’s Dominant Start

Speaking to reporters after the game, Luka Doncic was asked if he was already in mid-season form or if he’s still trying to find his rhythm.

Doncic said that it’s too early to tell because it’s still just the third week of the season.

However, the Lakers superstar spilled the beans on where his dominance is coming from, and it’s having extra rest in the offseason.

“I don’t know, honestly,” Doncic said via Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times. “Too early to tell, you know. But as I go back, I had the whole summer to recover. A lot of stuff that I couldn’t do in the last maybe eight years. So that’s where the energy is coming from.”

Coming off an injury that kept him out of the playoffs, Doncic took the time to recover this past summer. He didn’t suit up for Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and spent time with her two daughters.

Is Luka Doncic the MVP?

The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 7-2 for the season following their win over the Sacramento Kings.

Luka Doncic also cemented himself as the early favorite to win the NBA MVP, though Victor Wembanyama dropped a warning shot with 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks against the Dallas Mavericks on the same night.

Doncic is now averaging 38.5 points per game on 49.5 percent shooting. He’s the leading scorer in the NBA by a wide margin. He has also scored 40 points or more in three straight games and has five 40-point games already this season.

According to Kalshi, Doncic is the current second-favorite to win the MVP just behind Wembanyama.

Other candidates include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Tyrese Maxey and Cade Cunningham.

As for Basketball Reference’s MVP Tracker, Doncic is the leader followed by Wembanyama. Alperen Sengun is third, with Maxey and Stephen Curry rounding out the top five.