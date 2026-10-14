Los Angeles Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking News

Magic Johnson is one of the best players in NBA (and all of sports) history.

He is known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won five NBA Championships.

Before his time in Los Angeles, Johnson had played two seasons of college basketball at Michigan State.

In 1979, they won the National Championship over Larry Bird and Indiana State.

Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Reacts To Heartbreaking News

This month, heartbreaking news came out of Michigan State.

MSU Track & Field/Cross Country wrote (on October 11): “Rest in peace to legendary Spartan track & field coach Jim Bibbs”

One person who reacted to the news was Johnson.

He wrote (via X): “I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, the legendary former Michigan State Track & Field head coach Jim Bibbs. Coach Bibbs was a giant in the state of Michigan and a true trailblazer. As the first Black head coach in MSU history and the first Black head coach in the Big Ten, he opened doors that so many have walked through since. But anyone who knew him will tell you his greatest impact wasn’t measured in wins or records. It was in the lives he touched. He was a mentor, a role model, and someone who genuinely cared about the people around him, on and off the track and throughout the entire Lansing community. Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this difficult time 🙏🏾”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what other people were saying about the news:

Michigan State Athletics: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Coach Jim Bibbs.”

Ken Mannie: “Honored to have met and engage in several conversations with Coach Bibbs over the years. Always came away with golden nuggets of advice and insights on training, coaching, and life. A truly great gentleman and brilliant coach! Condolences and Blessings to his family and friends.”

Sen. Elissa Slotkin: “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Jim Bibbs. Mr. Bibbs was a trailblazer famous for being named the first Black head coach at @michiganstateu, and the first Black head track and field coach in Big Ten history. In 2021, I had the honor of recognizing him on the floor of the U.S. House, and putting his life’s achievements in the Congressional Record. Those who knew Mr. Bibbs know his legacy is more than his many titles. He was distinguished by the kindness he showed to those around him and the seeds of confidence he planted in his student-athletes over the course of his life. Mr. Bibbs also continued serving the Lansing community by volunteering with East Lansing High School athletes. He will be greatly missed by the entire Spartan community.”