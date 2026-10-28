Lakers’ Starter Facing More NBA Punishment After Late Call

For Los Angeles Lakers forward Ziaire Williams, being on an NBA minimum contract means he takes in a little less than $30,000 per game, which gets chipped away pretty quickly with taxes. It gets chipped away even quicker, though, if he keeps racking up technical fouls for flopping, which come with a $2,000 fine and accumulate over the course of a season. Williams was hit with a tech for flopping on Sunday in the Lakers’ win over Utah, and again on Monday in the Lakers’ loss to the Blazers.

Williams was frustrated with the calls after the game against the Blazers, which he finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals. He was whistled for a technical at 3:36 of the fourth quarter while trying to guard Damian Lillard. Williams did move backward in an exaggerated fashion–perhaps selling a potential offensive foul call–but he kept his feet.

Said Williams: “I don’t know. I didn’t think I flopped. I don’t know, man. I don’t know. I really can’t answer that.”

Lakers’ Ziaire Williams Appealing Techs

Williams has been baffled by the calls all year, and he is not alone in that. The Blazers were whistled for two flopping techs as well against the Lakers, and were not happy about them, either.

Williams said he has had no explanation of the calls and what he did wrong from the league office.

“They’ve just been calling it. I haven’t heard anything from anyone. I don’t think I’m flopping. If I was flopping, I’d be on the floor. It is what it is, there’s nothing I can do about it now,” he said.

Williams also said that he hopes to appeal the calls, in hopes of getting his money back: “That’s the league rule. So, whatever they say, that’s how it goes. I paid my fine, If I gotta flop again to get a win, that’s what I will do. I thought it was a good defensive play, but it is what it is. I said to my agent, hopefully we can appeal it and get my money back. If not, it is what it is.

“I am pretty sure they (already took his fine). I don’t know where that money is going but they take that money out of your account real quick.”