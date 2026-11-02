NBA Announces Major Luka Doncic News After Lakers-Raptors Game

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic is off to one of the most dominant statistical starts in NBA history.

During Sunday’s 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors, Doncic finished with 45 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block, along with eight made threes. According to the NBA, the Slovenian recorded a stat line never seen before in league history.

The NBA announced:

LUKA DONČIĆ JUST RECORDED A STATLINE THE NBA HASN’T SEEN BEFORE 🚨 😮‍💨 45 PTS

😮‍💨 15 REB

😮‍💨 6 AST

😮‍💨 5 STL

😮‍💨 8 3PM

😮‍💨 LAL W Dončić is the first player in NBA history to reach 15+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ STL, and 5+ 3PM in a game… and he also scored 45 PTS!

The NBA also announced that Doncic is just the third player since 1960 to record more than 225 points through the first six games of a season.

Luka Dončić (226) becomes the third player in NBA history since 1960 to tally 225+ points through his first six games of a season, joining Michael Jordan (1986) and Wilt Chamberlain (2x) 😳

Luka Doncic Shines on Defense

Doncic’s 37.7 PPG through six games is also the most by any player in the league since Michael Jordan in 1986-87, per ESPN Insights.

Luka Dončić is averaging 37.7 PPG this season, the 5th most in NBA history through 6 games and most since Michael Jordan in 1986-87. Luka has the most PPG by a Lakers player through 6 games, passing himself from last season 🪣🪣🪣

Besides the five steals and block, Doncic made several key defensive plays during Sunday’s win. He was also not afraid to take on key one-on-one assignments instead of being more of a help defender.

“Obviously, I’m not the best defender in the NBA, but I think this year, I really took a step forward,” Doncic said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Obviously, people are going to talk what they want to talk [about] me. … But I know, and my team knows, that I’m better this year.”

Lakers center Walker Kessler praised Doncic’s “incredible” defensive performance.

“Five steals and three charges … incredible,” Kessler said.

“You know, incredible. Luka doesn’t get enough credit for his defense.”

Lakers Celebrate Luka Doncic

Lakers head coach JJ Redick praised Doncic for taking charges against RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes.

“I think taking a charge in general is just a form of leadership, right? You’re putting your body on the line for the team,” Redick said of Doncic.

“… He’s trying to win. You see the competitiveness come out so many times on the offensive end, but he’s competitive on the defensive end, too.”

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic credited Doncic’s upgraded conditioning for his improved defensive effort.

“This year he came back in great shape,” he said. “He looks healthy. When he’s healthy and ready to go, he’s just unstoppable. Tonight, he was outstanding.”

The Lakers (5-2) will next host the Miami Heat (2-4) in the second night of a back-to-back on Monday. Doncic is expected to play.