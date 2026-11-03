NBA Announces Significant Luka Doncic News After Lakers Win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic now has the most games in NBA history with 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3 PM, the league office announced on Monday.

Doncic, the odds-on favorite for MVP, continued his scorching start with a 42-point, 13-assist masterpiece in a 138–117 rout of the Miami Heat — adding seven rebounds, six 3PM, and two steals to another historic stat line.

The NBA announced:

LUKA NOW HAS THE MOST GAMES (19) IN NBA HISTORY WITH 40+ PTS, 10+ AST, and 5+ 3PM! 🪄 42 PTS

🪄 7 REB

🪄 13 AST

🪄 2 STL

🪄 6 3PM The @Lakers improve to 6-2 on the season 👏

Luka Doncic, Lakers Roll On

The NBA also highlighted Doncic’s five-game run, in which the Slovenian has averaged a staggering 41.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 52/45/89 shooting splits. During this timeframe, Doncic has drained a league-high 6.5 threes per game.

LUKA IS ON FIRE OVER HIS LAST 5 GAMES! 10/25: 52 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 8 3PM

10/27: 41 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST, 6 3PM

10/30: 37 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 6 3PM

11/1: 45 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST, 8 3PM

TONIGHT: 42 PTS, 7 REB, 13 AST, 6 3PM

Scoring 35+ points for his fifth straight game, Doncic tied Kobe Bryant for the longest such streak in Lakers history, per ESPN Insights.

If Doncic can maintain his unreal season PPG of 38.3, he’d finish with the fourth-highest scoring season in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain (3x).

Miami Heat in Awe of Luka Doncic

Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo had big praise for Doncic after their first-ever matchup this season.

“Obviously, he’s one of the best scorers to play this game, if not the best,” Antetokounmpo said, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“Not right now,” Antetokounmpo clairfiied. “Not right now. Of all time. I feel like some people are scared to say that, but he’s got to be up there.”

Lakers head coach JJ Redick was more pleased with Doncic’s 13 assists than 42 points.

“It’s a really good offense that we’re playing right now,” Redick said, pointing out the Lakers’ 39 assists were the most since he took over the job three years ago.

“And a lot of that, of course, is Doncic and what he’s able to do and bend the defense. And his shotmaking creates a lot of problems and then he can make every pass.”

The Lakers (6-2) will next face the Sacramento Kings (1-6) in an away fixture on Wednesday night. Doncic and Co. are eying their third straight win.