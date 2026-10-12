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Lakers ‘Offended’ Marcus Smart With Lowball Offer Before Joining Rival: Report

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Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 24: Marcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during overtime of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers saw star defensive guard Marcus Smart leave the team in free agency to join the Houston Rockets after he was ‘offended’ by the ‘disrespectful’ contract extension they offered the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Since leaving the Lakers, Smart has gone on the record multiple times about his departure, and it seems like money was the biggest issue.

Los Angeles spent hundreds of millions of dollars in free agency this past offseason, but chose against keeping the team’s best perimeter defender in a decision that could quickly prove to be costly.

New Details On Marcus Smart’s Lakers Departure

Los Angeles Lakers Marcus Smart free agency contract offer Houston Rockets
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Marcus Smart #36 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to his foul against the Houston Rockets in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, Lakers insider Jovan Buha revealed a key reason why Smart left Los Angeles in free agency.

“They just chose to offer him less years, less money, and he got offended by that,” he said on Buha’s Block. “He decided he wasn’t gonna stay, and they went in a different direction.”

Smart arrived to the Lakers last summer on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option for the second season. He turned down that option after a solid campaign, but both the guard and franchise couldn’t agree on a number to bring him back.

As Buha said, Smart’s recent health history wasn’t a reason why they couldn’t get him to re-sign.

“I don’t think this is a DFS situation where Marcus is cooked,” Buha said, referring to Dorian Finney-Smith before then stating his thoughts on bringing the former DPOY back. “I think Marcus had this intangible quality that just amplified lineups. Marcus Smart from the beginning of the season was just dominant in terms of on-off plus-minus. The Lakers were a much better team on both sides of the ball with Marcus Smart out there.”

In Smart’s place, the Lakers signed Collin Sexton to a similar contract. However, as Buha said, while the two bring much of the same defensive skill set to the table, the now-Rockets player might have been the better fit in Los Angeles for the long term.

“I would still prefer Smart, to be completely honest, because I just think Marcus Smart is a better player than Collin Sexton,” he added. “Sexton’s going to average more points, and he’s a better shooter… but I think Marcus can run the offense. I think Marcus is actually a better passer than Sexton.”

‘Disrespectful’ Offer Forced The DPOY Out Of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers Marcus Smart free agency contract offer Houston Rockets
GettyLos Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart reacts during a game. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Speaking in a recent interview with the Houston Chronicle, Smart said that he felt the Lakers’ offer to him in free agency was ‘disrespectful.’

“First off, I played so well that the offer that was ultimately given didn’t match the way that I played,” Smart said. “Especially when you see guys who played way worse than I did, the offers they’re getting. And then it wasn’t any security that we wanted that they were willing to do.”

“They gave me an opportunity to be able to go out and try to get what I’ve earned…And what I’ve been working my tail off to provide for my family is a decent-sized paycheck with obviously years on it, right? Or a big paycheck with less years, but to be able to have that option.”

But despite those comments, Smart agreed to a two-year, $12.4 million deal with the Rockets to leave the Lakers. It’s unknown what offer was on the table, but it appears the 32-year-old wasn’t happy with what Los Angeles offered to keep him in town.

“I mean, I wouldn’t say it’s unnatural,” Smart told reporters about his Lakers departure. “Definitely, I had some thoughts. Definitely thought I played well enough to at least be offered a decent to return, but no, they had a different mindset, a different way.”

“And that’s part of the business. You respect it. You might not like it, but you gotta respect it, right? They wanted to go younger, and that’s kind of what they did. And that’s what they wanted to do. So, you know, you take the caps off.”

After seeing Smart leave, the Lakers brought in Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams for defensive help. As mentioned, Sexton brings a similar skill set to the table, but losing a former Defensive Player of the Year could prove to be a brutal blow for a team that has struggled to lock down opposing perimeter players over the past year.

Regardless, Smart felt disrespected and took his talents elsewhere.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Lakers ‘Offended’ Marcus Smart With Lowball Offer Before Joining Rival: Report

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