New Lakers’ Owner Allegedly $5 Billion Short of Actually Buying the Team

The Los Angeles Lakers were sold by Mark Walter over the offseason. Shockingly, the team was sold for a reported $12.5 billion. Bob Iger and Josh Kushner were the buying parties, and the deal allegedly came together in as quickly as 48 hours.

It’s the second time that the franchise has been sold in 14 months. The Buss family is trying to sell their shares of the franchise, too, but Jeanie Buss is dragging her feet. Now, the new ownership group is apparently having money trouble and is well short of buying the team.

New Lakers Ownership Group Allegedly $5-6 Billion Short of Buying the Team

While speaking on his podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons alleges that Kushner is short a lot of money. He alleges that Kushner is short $5-6 billion that he needs to buy the Lakers.

“Lakers guy doesn’t have the money yet. That $12.5 billion that he has to pay to Mark Walter? He’s still searching for about $5-6 billion of it. He doesn’t have it yet. Here’s the other thing. Guess who’s not really putting in any money? Bob Iger. He’s putting in the minimum. The minimum is like $63 million; that’s what he’s putting in.”

Simmons is also alleging that the new ownership group is trying to use the Buss family as scapegoats as to why the deal is taking so long.

“So Kushern has to find all this other money. But this is a lot of money, and the deadline’s coming. And I think they’re using the Buss family as scapegoats for why the deal’s dragging along, but he can’t find the money.”

Simmons also is dubious that the deal is done at all.

“People think this deal is going to be done. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

LA was sold well before the season began. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year. Yet, Simmons is unsure whether or not Kushner can find other people who can help with the money shortfall that seems to be there.

Los Angeles is Trying Not to Let Outside Distractions Bother Them

For the players on the court, this doesn’t affect them directly yet. They are trying not to let outside distractions take away from what they are doing. Right now, the Lakers are 4-1 to start the season. Luka Doncic has started out as one of the best offensive weapons in the NBA.

Doncic is averaging 36 points per game, which leads the league. He has totally taken over the team now that LeBron James is no longer on the roster. The team is totally built in his image, and that’s why they got Walker Kessler in the offseason.

Early on, the Lakers own the best offense in the league, tied with the Rockets. The players will do everything they can to make sure the ownership saga doesn’t seep into the locker room as they chase a championship.