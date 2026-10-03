Former Lakers “Sleeper” Gem Cut Again After Once-Promising Opportunity

With preseason underway, NBA teams are beginning to make difficult decisions around the fringes of their rosters, and one former Los Angeles Lakers guard has already found himself on the move again.

The Chicago Bulls waived undrafted rookie Peter Suder on Friday, opening a roster spot for the addition of Isaiah Stevens.

It marks another setback in what has already been a turbulent introduction to professional basketball for the 23-year-old.

Immediately following the 2026 NBA Draft, Suder signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and was widely considered one of the more intriguing prospects to emerge from the undrafted pool.

Just a few months later, however, he has already been released by two NBA organizations without appearing in an official regular-season game.

Lakers Previously Made Early Decision to Move On From Suder

Suder’s first opportunity came to an abrupt end following a difficult Summer League with the Lakers.

Los Angeles eventually waived the rookie from his two-way contract to create room for standout forward Arthur Kaluma, who had impressed during his own Summer League opportunity.

Across six appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas, Suder averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per contest.

He shot just 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range while averaging 2.0 turnovers per game.

His brightest performance came during a July 11 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, when Suder scored 14 points in only 16 minutes off the bench. He shot 5-of-8 from the field and connected on two three-pointers.

Outside of that performance, Suder struggled to establish any consistent momentum. He failed to score more than five points in four of his six appearances and never truly found his rhythm within the Lakers’ Summer League rotation.

Following his release, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers’ newly relocated G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, would welcome Suder onto its roster for the upcoming season.

The undrafted guard instead explored opportunities elsewhere and eventually joined Chicago on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Although that opportunity has now ended at the NBA level, Suder could still remain within the Bulls’ developmental system.

If Suder joins Chicago’s G League affiliate following his release, the Exhibit 10 arrangement could allow him to earn a bonus worth up to $91,000 on top of his standard salary by remaining with Windy City for at least 60 days.

Suder Still Has Intriguing Tools Despite Difficult Start

Suder’s turbulent start to his professional career comes after an impressive final collegiate season significantly raised his profile.

He completed a four-year college career split between Bellarmine and Miami (Ohio), saving his best basketball for his final campaign.

As a senior, Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals across 33 games while shooting an efficient 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range on 2.9 attempts per game.

He helped guide Miami to its first regular-season conference championship since 2004-05, earning First Team All-MAC honors and the MAC Player of the Year award.

Suder also delivered on the NCAA Tournament stage, scoring 27 points in a first-round loss to Tennessee while connecting on four of his seven attempts from beyond the arc.

“One of a handful of players who earned enough votes from teams to skip G League combine and land directly in the combine, Suder offers some sleeper intrigue and has played himself into the two-way contract conversation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in May.

“NBA teams have taken notice of the traits that could help him grow into a feasible depth option, but he’ll have to keep proving it.”

Woo also highlighted Suder’s 6-foot-5 frame, positional versatility as a combo guard, defensive potential, and ability to contribute as a scorer.

Those traits have not disappeared because of a difficult Summer League and two early roster moves, but Suder’s route back to the NBA now appears likely to run through the G League.