Former Lakers “Sleeper” Prospect Makes Immediate Impact With New Team

Former Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Peter Suder made his professional debut with his new team on Saturday, delivering an encouraging performance to open the 2026-27 NBA G League season.

Suder, who joined the Chicago Bulls‘ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, following his departure from Los Angeles, helped his new team secure a 135-128 victory over the Noblesville Boom.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive debut, recording 15 points in 33 minutes while shooting 6-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from three-point range.

He also contributed one rebound, two assists, one steal and two blocks in an impressive all-around showing.

Former Lakers Guard Peter Suder Impresses in Windy City Debut

All five Windy City starters scored in double figures, with Drew Peterson leading the way with 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Fellow guard Jaylin Sellers added 29 points and nine assists, while Marquel Sutton provided a spark off the bench with 13 points and seven rebounds.

For Noblesville, Cameron Hildreth finished with 32 points in the loss, while Wade Taylor IV contributed 25 points and eight assists.

Suder’s encouraging debut comes after a turbulent first offseason in the NBA.

The undrafted guard initially signed a two-way contract with the Lakers and emerged as one of the more intriguing prospects from the 2026 undrafted class.

“One of a handful of players who earned enough votes from teams to skip G League combine and land directly in the combine, Suder offers some sleeper intrigue and has played himself into the two-way contract conversation,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote in May.

“NBA teams have taken notice of the traits that could help him grow into a feasible depth option, but he’ll have to keep proving it.”

However, Suder’s first NBA opportunity came to an abrupt end following a disappointing Summer League campaign with Los Angeles.

The Lakers eventually waived the rookie from his two-way contract to create room for forward Arthur Kaluma, who impressed during his own Summer League opportunity.

Suder Finds Fresh Opportunity Following LA Departure

Across six appearances between the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League, Suder averaged 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 17.5 minutes per game.

He struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 33.3% from the field and 22.2% from three-point range while committing 2.0 turnovers per contest.

Following his release, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers’ newly relocated G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, extended the offer to add Suder to its roster for the upcoming season.

However, the undrafted guard ultimately pursued opportunities elsewhere, eventually signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Suder has since remained within the organization’s developmental system and joined Windy City for the new campaign.

His previous Exhibit 10 agreement could also allow him to earn a bonus worth up to $91,000 on top of his standard G League salary if he remains with Windy City for at least 60 days.

Suder spent four years in college across Bellarmine and Miami (Ohio), producing his best basketball during his final campaign.

As a senior, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 33 appearances, shooting an impressive 54.6% from the field and 42.1% from three-point range on 2.9 attempts per game.

He also helped guide Miami to its first regular-season conference championship since 2004-05, earning First Team All-MAC honors and the MAC Player of the Year award.